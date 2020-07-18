Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its P Smart Plus smartphone. The latest update brings a two-month-old May 2020 Android security patch along with several new features and bug fixes for the device. The latest update for Huawei P Smart Plus bumps up the EMUI software build version to V9.1.0.305, and it comes with an OTA size of about 331MB. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

As per the changelog, the update fixes an issue where the Explicit Call Forwarding feature would not work in certain situations. It changes the default status of certain camera settings. The update also adds the Smart Battery Capacity feature and Huawei Assistant function to the start screen. It provides intelligent reminders, personalized news, and other relevant content, HuaweiUpdate reports.

The May 2020 security patch with the update further brings a host of security bug fixes to the smartphone, as per the Android's bulletin website. One of these exploits could have let the bypass of user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. Huawei patch notes additionally mention fixes for 2 critical, 22 high, and 2 Medium levels of CVE found in this build.

Huawei is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in phases. Thus, it may take a while before reaching all P Smart Plus units gradually. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei P Smart Plus features, specifications

To recall, the Huawei P Smart Plus smartphone comes a 6.3-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features the Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with a Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.