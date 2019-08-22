After accidentally leaking the Huawei Nova 5T, Google is at it again. Another yet-to-launch Huawei smartphone has been spotted on the Android’s Enterprise database. This device is the Huawei Smart P Pro.

Huawei Smart P Pro leak

As the name suggests, this upcoming Huawei smartphone is likely to be the successor to the Huawei P Smart (2019). This device launched in December last year. The database listing gives us a glimpse at some of the Smart P Pro’s key features and specifications.

Huawei Smart P Pro features, specifications

As per the listing, the Smart P Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display. Under the hood is likely to be Huawei’s new Kirin 810 chipset. The smartphone will also come with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, and run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The listing further reveals that the device features a fingerprint sensor. There is however no word on whether it will be a rear mounted scanner or placed under the display. Looking at the thin bezel at the top, the device is likely to boast a pop-up selfie camera.

This is essentially everything that the Android Enterprise database revealed. Google has since taken down the listing, but not before it was spotted by the folks at Newsexpress. There is currently no word on when Huawei plans on launching the P Smart Pro.

In the meantime, the Chinese company is gearing up for a launch event in Malaysia on August 25. Here we will see the unveiling of the much-rumored Huawei Nova 5T. From what we know so far, the Nova 5T will be a compact device with an edge-to-edge display.

Huawei’s upcoming smartphone will feature a 5.5-inch full-screen display with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole selfie camera. Other rumored features include 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, NFC support, and it will run Android Pie wrapped under EMUI 9 skin. Chipset, battery, and camera details are still under wraps, and will be out on August 25.