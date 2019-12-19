Huawei is silently adding a new smartphone to its lineup in several European markets. Called Huawei P smart Pro, the device is identical to the recently launched Huawei Y9s. If you recall, Huawei Y9s itself was not much different from the Honor 9X. The only difference between the two devices was in placement of the fingerprint sensor. Now, Huawei is adding another mid-range smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera setup in select European markets. The new devices come amidst the ongoing battle over lack of access to Google services.

Huawei P smart Pro: Price, Specifications

Huawei P smart Pro, accidentally leaked by Google, is now available in Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Ukraine and other European countries. It is available in these markets at around €350 (around 27,700). In Bulgaria, it costs BGN 680 while in Poland, it is available for PLN 1,400 and in Ukraine for UAH 8,000. It features a glass back design and comes in midnight black and breathing crystal color options. The breathing crystal color, according to the company, has 21 layers of nano-textures for a smooth gradient finish.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000

In terms of specifications, it features a 6.59-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It uses an LCD panel and has a side fingerprint sensor. Powered by octa-core Huawei Kirin 710F, the smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports microSD card up to 512GB for expandable storage. The smartphone runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie but lacks Google Mobile Services.

For imaging, the P smart Pro features a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with wide f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. There is also a 2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. For selfies, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. There is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and uses USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline