Huawei P Smart S with 4GB RAM, Kirin 710F SoC goes official
Huawei P Smart S with 4GB RAM, Kirin 710F SoC goes official: Price, Specifications

The Huawei P Smart S features the same specifications as the Enjoy 10s and will be available in two colors - Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.

  Published: June 9, 2020 2:28 PM IST
The Huawei P Smart S smartphone has been launched in Italy. The device is basically a rebranded version of the previously launched Huawei Enjoy 10s phone, which made its debut in China back in October 2019. The new Huawei phone’s key features are a triple-rear camera setup, waterdrop notch design, 4,000mAh battery, and more. Also Read - Huawei edges past Samsung in smartwatch race

The new smartphone has a price tag of €249.90 ($280 / Rs 21,300 approximately) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be available in two color options of Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. The handset is already up for sale in the region. However, it is still unknown if the device will launch in other countries, including India. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro gets May 2020 security patch in India: Check the changelog

Huawei P Smart S Specification and Features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P Smart S sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also runs on the latest EMUI 10.1 OS but lacks support for Google Play Services, as it comes with Huawei AppGallery services instead. The smartphone draws its power from the 12nm HiSilicon Kirin 710F octa-core SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4. It also has a dedicated Nano Memory card slot option to expand the storage further. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 10s with Kirin 710F and 6GB RAM launched in China

As for photography, the Huawei P Smart S features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 1080p@30fps video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device further sports a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the new Huawei device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 2:28 PM IST

