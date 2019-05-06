comscore
Huawei P Smart Z specifications, price leaked via Amazon: All you need to know

The Huawei P Smart Z will reportedly be available for €279 (approximately Rs 21,500) in Italy, and will offer a pop-up selfie camera setup.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 9:09 AM IST
Huawei is reportedly said to launch a new mid-range smartphone soon. The upcoming Huawei P Smart Z device might come with a pop-up selfie camera. Recently, renders of the Chinese company’s first smartphone with a pop-up camera surfaced online. Now, complete specifications and pricing details have been spotted on Amazon Italy listing.

Huawei‘s forthcoming P Smart Z handset was earlier speculated to come with a price tag of €210. Now, Amazon’s listing is showing that the phone will be available for €279 (approximately Rs 21,500) in the country. Furthermore, the leaked Amazon specifications are in-line with the previous rumors. It will reportedly be available in Black, Green, and Blue color options. Currently, it is unknown whether the device will make its way to the Indian shores.

As for the specifications, the listing revealed that the mid-range smartphone will be equipped with a big 6.59-inch Ultra FullView display along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a Huawei’s in-house octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company is also giving an option to expand the internal memory up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Talking about the cameras, the device features a dual camera setup at the back and a pop selfie camera, Mysmartprice reports. The rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. The front houses a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies. The handset also offers support for Face Unlock.

Huawei has added a large 4,000mAh non-removable battery inside its upcoming P Smart Z. It is unknown if it will support fast charging tech or not. On the software front, the smartphone will ship with the company’s EMUI 9.0 custom UI on top of Android 9.0 Pie operating system. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone for security purpose.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 9:09 AM IST

