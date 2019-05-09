Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up camera launched: Price, specifications, features

Chinese telecom giant and smartphone maker Huawei has just launched its latest smartphone, the Huawei P Smart Z. The highlight of the device is its pop-up camera, large display, and the affordable price tag. Huawei has added a 6.59-inch LCD display on the smartphone without any notch on the top. However, the thick chin at the bottom of the display is still present. The device was launched quietly in Italy but with a catch. The catch here is that one can see the listing for the device on Amazon Italy but it will be about 1-2 months before it is actually available for shipping.

According to the listing, the Huawei P Smart Z is priced at €280 which amounts to Rs 21,870 at this time. Digging deeper in the specifications of the device, the Huawei P Smart Z is powered by a Kirin 710F SoC along with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage with cards of up to 512GB in capacity. Taking a look at the rear camera, we get a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in vertical alignment with the LED flash towards the top left corner.

On the front, we are greeted with another 16-megapixel sensor that is present in the motorized notch. According to the description, Huawei claims that the pop-up selfie camera mechanism can last for up to 100,000 cycles. In addition to that, it can also withstand a force of up to 12kg. The listing was initially reported by GSMArena which also indicates other features in the smartphone. According to the report, Huawei has also added a physical fingerprint scanner on the back of the Huawei P Smart Z instead of opting for the optical in-display fingerprint scanner that many companies are opting for.

On the software end, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 while being backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Huawei also clarified that there is no fast-charging technology in the smartphone which makes the who experience of living with a 4,000mAh battery somewhat difficult. The report also noted that Huawei has added a USB Type-C port in the device which is something new. This silent launch comes just days after specifications for the Huawei P Smart Z leaked online.