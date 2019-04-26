comscore
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks online

The Huawei P Smart Z is powered by Kirin 710 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with support for microSD card with up to 512GB in capacity.

  • Published: April 26, 2019 11:39 AM IST
Huawei P Smart Z

Image credit: Mobielkopen

Renders of Huawei P Smart Z have leaked online revealing that it is the first smartphone by Huawei to come with a pop-up selfie camera. This adds one more smartphone maker to adopt the pop-up selfie camera technology what was initially introduced by Vivo NEX last year. It is likely to be one of the more compact and easier ways for smartphone makers to get rid of the notch instead of a water-drop styled notch, a hole in the display or even a slider mechanism that we have seen in past devices by Huawei and Xiaomi.

Based on device renders, there is no notch on the top and one can only see a slightly thick chin at the bottom of the display. The renders also reveal that Huawei P Smart Z will come with a dual camera setup on the back of the device in vertical alignment along with an LED flash unit. They have also confirmed that the device will sport a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back of the device instead of opting for the optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Talking about the pop-up selfie camera, the front camera slides from the left side of the frame at the top of the device, an approach that we saw with the original Vivo NEX. These renders were initially spotted by Dutch website Mobielkopen and later picked up by GizmoChina. They also indicated that the back panel of the device comes with curved sides that are likely to improve the grip of the device. Huawei has added the volume rocker and the power button on the right side of the device towards the middle.

According to the report, the device is likely to come with a 6.59-inch display with FHD+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Huawei P Smart Z is powered by Kirin 710 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with support for microSD card with up to 512GB in capacity. The dual camera setup on the back comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping.

Huawei P Smart gets rebranded as Nova Lite 3 in Japan: Launch price, availability and more

Also Read

Huawei P Smart gets rebranded as Nova Lite 3 in Japan: Launch price, availability and more

The front comes with another 16-megapixel sensor for selfies as the device runs on a 4,000mAh battery. The device is expected to be priced at about 210 Euro with three color options including Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald Green. Last but not least, the device sports Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out of the box.

