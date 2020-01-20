comscore Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out with January 2020 security update
News

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out with January 2020 security update

News

Apart from the new security patch, the update also brings along few bug fixes and stability improvements to the devices.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 4:31 PM IST
huawei p20 pro screen

Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its old Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones. The update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch along with few bug fixes and stability improvements to the devices. The company is likely to roll out this update to more Huawei devices in the coming weeks.

Related Stories


The Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro latest update bump up the software EMUI version number to 10.0.0.156, based on the latest Android 10 OS build with EMUI 10 custom skin. The update is only available for users in China with no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The changelog for the new update includes optimizes to the media playback effect on the device for some third-party applications. It also brings overall system stability performance improvements. The update also fixes issues with some apps shortcut display behavior in certain situations, RPRNA reports.

The January 2020 security patch of the update further fixes a critical security vulnerability in the device. This flaw could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have lead to remote information exposure of the device.

Huawei is pushing the latest OTA update for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro device in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually, depending on the region/country. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei P20 Pro features, specifications

For a quick recap, the Huawei P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display. It also comes with Hisilicon Kirin 970 octa-core chipset, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage. It also comes with a triple rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 40-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel Black/White sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 4:31 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei P20

Huawei P20
Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 Octa-Core SoC
20MP + 12MP dual cameras
Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

64999

Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why
News
Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why
OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

News

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

Nokia 6.2 available with discount of Rs 3,100

Deals

Nokia 6.2 available with discount of Rs 3,100

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

News

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out
Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

News

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 update rolling out
Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

News

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services
Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

News

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Huawei ने Google को चुनौती देने के लिए TomTom से पार्टनशिप किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Huawei ने नेविगेशन और डिजिटल मैपिंग कंपनी TomTom के साथ की पार्टनशिप

PUBG खेलते हुए प्लेयर को आया हार्ट अटैक, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

WhatsApp के एंड्रॉयड बीटा को मिला एनीमेटेड स्टीकर फीचर, डार्क मोड भी हुआ अपडेट

Apple के 2020 सीरीज के iPhones में हो सकता है इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

News

Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why
News
Instagram IGTV button will soon be invisible: Here's why
OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings

News

OnePlus 8 Pro leak reveals 120Hz option in settings
Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

News

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch by mid-February in India
Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked

News

Poco F2 Lite live images, key specifications leaked