Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its old Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones. The update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch along with few bug fixes and stability improvements to the devices. The company is likely to roll out this update to more Huawei devices in the coming weeks.

The Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro latest update bump up the software EMUI version number to 10.0.0.156, based on the latest Android 10 OS build with EMUI 10 custom skin. The update is only available for users in China with no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

The changelog for the new update includes optimizes to the media playback effect on the device for some third-party applications. It also brings overall system stability performance improvements. The update also fixes issues with some apps shortcut display behavior in certain situations, RPRNA reports.

The January 2020 security patch of the update further fixes a critical security vulnerability in the device. This flaw could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have lead to remote information exposure of the device.

Huawei is pushing the latest OTA update for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro device in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually, depending on the region/country. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei P20 Pro features, specifications

For a quick recap, the Huawei P20 Pro has a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display. It also comes with Hisilicon Kirin 970 octa-core chipset, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage. It also comes with a triple rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 40-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel Black/White sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Story Timeline