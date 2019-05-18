comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch
News

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

News

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will be the successor to last year's Huawei P20 Lite. A massive leak has revealed all the expected price tags, specifications, and features.

  • Published: May 18, 2019 3:18 PM IST
huawei-p20-lite-2019-leaked

Image Credit: Roland Quandt

It’s no secret that Huawei is planning to launch a 2019 edition of the P20 Lite smartphone. As the name suggests, the P20 Lite (2019) will be the successor to the Huawei P20 Lite. Now a massive leak, courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt, has revealed nearly everything we need to know about the upcoming smartphone. Going by the leak, the 2019 edition will be a huge upgrade over its predecessor.

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) leaked features, specifications

The upgrade starts with the design, and the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will boast a full-screen display with no bezels. This will be achieved by using a punch-hole camera. It is expected to feature dimensions of 159.1×75.9×8.3 mm, and will weigh at 178 grams.

The smartphone will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a taller aspect ratio than its predecessor. Under the hood is expected to be a mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that is up to 33 percent bigger than its predecessor.

For photography, the P20 Lite (2019) is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back. This could consist of a 24-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is also expected to come with dual-SIM card (hybrid) slots, 4G LTE support, NFC, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) leaked prices

As per leaks, the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will be priced at €280 (approximately Rs 22,000) for the 64GB variant, and €330 (approximately Rs 26,000) for the 128GB storage variant. Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight Black, Crush Blue, and Charming Red color options. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the European markets in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: May 18, 2019 3:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch on May 27
News
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch on May 27
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online

Vodafone prepaid users get 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling

News

Vodafone prepaid users get 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling

Omar Khayyam’s birthday celebrated with a Google Doodle

News

Omar Khayyam’s birthday celebrated with a Google Doodle

Epic Games hosts 'Mega Sale'

Gaming

Epic Games hosts 'Mega Sale'

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked

Spotify testing first hardware, smart car assistant

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch on May 27

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online

Google tracking your online purchase history

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked

News

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked
Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official

News

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official
Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Features

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology
50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

News

50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021
Honor 20 series India launch confirmed for June 11

News

Honor 20 series India launch confirmed for June 11

हिंदी समाचार

Black Shark 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लॉन्च से पहले दिखाई दिया 48MP कैमरा वाला Redmi 7S स्मार्टफोन, 20 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Vodafone यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 365 दिनों तक ऐसे मिलेगा फ्री 1.5GB डेली डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग बेनिफिट

OnePlus 7 Pro को खरीदना हुआ आसान, इन बेहतरीन ऑफर्स के साथ Reliance Digital और My Jio स्टोर्स पर हुआ उपलब्ध

महान कवी और साहित्यकार Omar Khayyam को 971वें जन्मदिन के मौके पर Google ने Doodle के जरिए किया याद

News

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked
News
Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked
Spotify testing first hardware, smart car assistant

News

Spotify testing first hardware, smart car assistant
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch on May 27

News

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch on May 27
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online
Google tracking your online purchase history

News

Google tracking your online purchase history