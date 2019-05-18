Huawei P20 Lite (2019) features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

It’s no secret that Huawei is planning to launch a 2019 edition of the P20 Lite smartphone. As the name suggests, the P20 Lite (2019) will be the successor to the Huawei P20 Lite. Now a massive leak, courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt, has revealed nearly everything we need to know about the upcoming smartphone. Going by the leak, the 2019 edition will be a huge upgrade over its predecessor.

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) leaked features, specifications

The upgrade starts with the design, and the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will boast a full-screen display with no bezels. This will be achieved by using a punch-hole camera. It is expected to feature dimensions of 159.1×75.9×8.3 mm, and will weigh at 178 grams.

The smartphone will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a taller aspect ratio than its predecessor. Under the hood is expected to be a mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that is up to 33 percent bigger than its predecessor.

For photography, the P20 Lite (2019) is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back. This could consist of a 24-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is also expected to come with dual-SIM card (hybrid) slots, 4G LTE support, NFC, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. For security, there will be a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) leaked prices

As per leaks, the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will be priced at €280 (approximately Rs 22,000) for the 64GB variant, and €330 (approximately Rs 26,000) for the 128GB storage variant. Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight Black, Crush Blue, and Charming Red color options. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the European markets in the coming weeks.