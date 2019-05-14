Huawei P20 Lite 2019 leak reveals quad-camera setup, punch-hole display

It appears Huawei might have a 2019 edition of the P20 Lite up its sleeves. Renders of the alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019, along with its specifications and price, have been leaked online by Winfuture.de. If Huawei indeed keeps the name as P20 Lite, then the phone would be considered a successor to last year’s Huawei P20 Lite.

As per leaked Huawei P20 Lite 2019 images, the company has gone for a big overhaul than few upgrades. It now ditches the notch of its predecessor for a punch-hole display and the back features quad-camera setup instead of the dual camera. It’s been reported that the rear-camera setup will include a primary rear camera lens of 24-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, but the resolution of the other three lenses isn’t known yet.

The setup on the P20 Lite 2019 can be seen arranged vertically for the three lenses and the fourth is housed separately, which isn’t similar to P30 Pro. It is believed that one of the sensors is an ultra-wide angle camera while another should be a depth sensor. Also, the back can be seen featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, just on the right side of the camera module. The phone is said to come in blue, black, and red color options, out-of-which two colors will have a gradient finish.

Huawei P20 Lite 2019 leaked features, specifications

Other leaked specifications by Winfuture.de include a new punch-hole display that is likely to be 5.84-inches in size with FHD+ resolution. The in-display camera in the hole would be positioned at the top-left corner of the screen. The handset is said to carry Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, which could come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Battery capacity is expected to remain unchanged at 3,000mAh non-removable power-cell.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Huawei P20 Lite 2019 rumored price

The report has also mentioned expected launch price of the P20 Lite 2019. It is tipped to retail between €280 to €330, as some retailers in Italy are said to have it listed for €329 while a Swiss listing carries €279 price tag. Having said that, there is no confirmed report on the launch date or expected regions. One should expect it to get re-branded under different names depending upon the markets.