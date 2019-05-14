comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P20 Lite 2019 leak reveals quad-camera setup, punch-hole display
News

Huawei P20 Lite 2019 leak reveals quad-camera setup, punch-hole display

News

As per leaked Huawei P20 Lite 2019 images, the company has gone for a big overhaul than few upgrades. It now ditches the notch of its predecessor for a punch-hole display and the back features quad-camera setup instead of the dual camera.

  • Published: May 14, 2019 10:37 AM IST
huawei-p20-lite-2019-red-gradient-color-leak-winfuture

Image via Winfuture.de

It appears Huawei might have a 2019 edition of the P20 Lite up its sleeves. Renders of the alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019, along with its specifications and price, have been leaked online by Winfuture.de. If Huawei indeed keeps the name as P20 Lite, then the phone would be considered a successor to last year’s Huawei P20 Lite.

As per leaked Huawei P20 Lite 2019 images, the company has gone for a big overhaul than few upgrades. It now ditches the notch of its predecessor for a punch-hole display and the back features quad-camera setup instead of the dual camera. It’s been reported that the rear-camera setup will include a primary rear camera lens of 24-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, but the resolution of the other three lenses isn’t known yet.

Huawei P30 Lite offline sale will start from May 17; pre-booking offers announced

Also Read

Huawei P30 Lite offline sale will start from May 17; pre-booking offers announced

The setup on the P20 Lite 2019 can be seen arranged vertically for the three lenses and the fourth is housed separately, which isn’t similar to P30 Pro. It is believed that one of the sensors is an ultra-wide angle camera while another should be a depth sensor. Also, the back can be seen featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, just on the right side of the camera module. The phone is said to come in blue, black, and red color options, out-of-which two colors will have a gradient finish.

Huawei P20 Lite 2019 leaked features, specifications

Other leaked specifications by Winfuture.de include a new punch-hole display that is likely to be 5.84-inches in size with FHD+ resolution. The in-display camera in the hole would be positioned at the top-left corner of the screen. The handset is said to carry Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, which could come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Battery capacity is expected to remain unchanged at 3,000mAh non-removable power-cell.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Huawei P20 Lite 2019 rumored price

The report has also mentioned expected launch price of the P20 Lite 2019. It is tipped to retail between €280 to €330, as some retailers in Italy are said to have it listed for €329 while a Swiss listing carries €279 price tag. Having said that, there is no confirmed report on the launch date or expected regions. One should expect it to get re-branded under different names depending upon the markets.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled
News
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled
Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

News

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

Airtel revamps postpaid plans to start at Rs 499

News

Airtel revamps postpaid plans to start at Rs 499

WhatsApp has redesigned 155 emojis

News

WhatsApp has redesigned 155 emojis

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps

India smartphone market grew 7 percent in Q1 2019: IDC report

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled
Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

News

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked
Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up camera launched

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up camera launched
Huawei P30 Lite offline pre-booking offers announced

News

Huawei P30 Lite offline pre-booking offers announced

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने लॉन्च किया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन Y9 Prime (2019), जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro का लॉन्च इवेंट भारत में 8:15pm पर होगा शुरू, यहां क्लिक करके देखें लाइव इवेंट

Xiaomi ने 2 महीनों में Redmi Note 7 और Redmi Note 7 Pro के 20 लाख स्मार्टफोन बेचें

Amazon Honor Days Sale के दौरान स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Sennheiser Memory Mic review: Vlog के लिए बेहतरीन वायरलैस मैमोरी माइक

News

Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps
News
Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps
India smartphone market grew 7 percent in Q1 2019: IDC report

News

India smartphone market grew 7 percent in Q1 2019: IDC report
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating camera unveiled
Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked

News

Alleged Huawei P20 Lite 2019 press images leaked
Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 sale today