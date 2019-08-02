comscore Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update rollout to start from August 13
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update with EMUI 9.1 to rollout from August 13
News

Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update with EMUI 9.1 to rollout from August 13

News

The EMUI 9.1 update based on Android 9 Pie will bring EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) and GPU Turbo 3.0 to the Huawei P20 Lite.

  • Published: August 2, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Huawei P20 Lite 13

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei recently announced its EMUI 9.1 rollout plans. The list of devices to get the update include P30 LiteP20 Lite, Nova 3i, and Y9. The EMUI 9.1 update is based on Android 9 Pie and it brings a number of important changes, along with bug fixes and improvements. Now, the company has revealed August 13 as the rollout date for the Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update. The company revealed the same on Twitter in reply to a user query.

Android Pie EMUI 9.1 features

The EMUI 9.1 update brings two important features to smartphones. These include EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) file system. It comes with improved compression mode that focuses on speed and performance. The feature also improves read performance by up to 20 percent, and app start-up speed by 10 percent.

Another important feature that the new software update brings includes GPU Turbo 3.0. The latest update now covers over 25 games including Fortnite, PES 2019, Minecraft, FIFA Mobile, Real Racing 3 and more. Huawei has also reduced power consumption by 10 percent, without compromising on graphics performance.

Huawei P20 Lite specifications

As for the Huawei P20 Lite, it flaunts a 5.84-inch full HD+ resolution display with the same 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, there is a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera. The P20 Lite is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery, and comes with features like NFC and face recognition.

Features Huawei P20 Lite
Price 19999
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Display 5.84-inch FHD+ -2220×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 16 MP + 2MP dual Camera
Front Camera 16 MP
Battery 3000 mAh Battery

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

3.33

19999

Android 8.0 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
16 MP + 2MP dual Camera
  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update coming soon
News
Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update coming soon
Xiaomi MIUI Beta hints at a possibility of reverse wireless charging feature

News

Xiaomi MIUI Beta hints at a possibility of reverse wireless charging feature

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gamepad announced

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gamepad announced

Xiaomi Mi gaming laptop (2019) specifications leaked

Gaming

Xiaomi Mi gaming laptop (2019) specifications leaked

Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent

News

Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update coming soon

Xiaomi MIUI Beta hints at a possibility of reverse wireless charging feature

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gamepad announced

Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent

Amazon in talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail for stake sale: Report

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update coming soon

News

Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update coming soon
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs Realme X vs Oppo K3
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Anniversary sale: Infinix स्मार्टफोन को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 99 रुपये में कंप्लीट मोबाइल प्रोटेक्शन

BSNL ने Abhinandan-151 प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत एक्स्ट्रा डाटा

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज, गेम में जुड़ा बिल्कुल नया Zombie Mode

Tecno Phantom 9 Review : कंपनी का फ्लैगशिप क्या बन पाएगा मिड-रेंज सेगमेंट का किंग

News

Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update coming soon
News
Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update coming soon
Xiaomi MIUI Beta hints at a possibility of reverse wireless charging feature

News

Xiaomi MIUI Beta hints at a possibility of reverse wireless charging feature
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gamepad announced

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gamepad announced
Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent

News

Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent
Amazon in talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail for stake sale: Report

News

Amazon in talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail for stake sale: Report