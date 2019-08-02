Chinese smartphone maker Huawei recently announced its EMUI 9.1 rollout plans. The list of devices to get the update include P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i, and Y9. The EMUI 9.1 update is based on Android 9 Pie and it brings a number of important changes, along with bug fixes and improvements. Now, the company has revealed August 13 as the rollout date for the Huawei P20 Lite Android Pie update. The company revealed the same on Twitter in reply to a user query.

Android Pie EMUI 9.1 features

The EMUI 9.1 update brings two important features to smartphones. These include EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) file system. It comes with improved compression mode that focuses on speed and performance. The feature also improves read performance by up to 20 percent, and app start-up speed by 10 percent.

Another important feature that the new software update brings includes GPU Turbo 3.0. The latest update now covers over 25 games including Fortnite, PES 2019, Minecraft, FIFA Mobile, Real Racing 3 and more. Huawei has also reduced power consumption by 10 percent, without compromising on graphics performance.

Huawei P20 Lite specifications

As for the Huawei P20 Lite, it flaunts a 5.84-inch full HD+ resolution display with the same 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, there is a vertically-aligned dual-camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera. The P20 Lite is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery, and comes with features like NFC and face recognition.

