Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro update rolling out

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro November Security update rolling out globally

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and Mate 10 Pro new update also bring several bug fixes and security enhancements.

  Published: December 18, 2019 6:33 PM IST
Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Huawei has already started rolling out the November security update along with new fixes and security enhancements to its Huawei P20, P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro. These smartphones have been running on the Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI 9 OS.

Huawei P20 series, Mate 10 Pro update

As per HuaweiCentral, it’s a big update which fixes 3 serious and 15 high levels of vulnerabilities found on Huawei smartphones. The Huawei P20 Lite is receiving the update with version 9.1.0.257. The Huawei P20 has the version 9.1.0.370. While the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is getting the update with version 9.1.0.341. The update size is over 234MB firmware.

It is also noted that some P20 series models are receiving the same fixes with the November security patch, but there is no specific mention of the region/country. So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Earlier this year, Huawei revealed that the Huawei P20, P20 Pro will receive the EMUI 10 update before the end of the year. However, this update schedule released by the company is for the Chinese market. There is no word yet on the global release of EMUI 10 for the device. Huawei has already begun EMUI 10 beta testing for P30 Pro users in India. So, we should see the final update becomes available for the device after the stable release in China.

EMUI 10 update rollout expected soon

EMUI 10 also comes with the Android 10-based operating system along with the much anticipated dark mode. Besides, Huawei also revealed that EMUI 10 will change the contrast of the screen based on the ambient lighting condition. EMUI 10 also comes with an upgraded camera design with new features and tweaks. Other changes include revamped portrait mode UI, improved animations, zoom slider, and new filters.

