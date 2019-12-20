comscore Huawei P20, P20 Pro and others getting stable EMUI 10 | BGR India
  Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20X 5G and others getting stable EMUI 10 update
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20X 5G and others getting stable EMUI 10 update

Huawei is releasing EMUI 10 update in a staged manner for its devices. The update is now being expanded to more devices including the P20 series.

Huawei EMUI 10 based on Android 10 has already been released for flagship smartphones of this year. Now, the update is being pushed out to even more devices. To recall, Huawei launched Mate 30 series with Android 10 even before Google made the software update official. Huawei had released EMUI 10 as a beta for some time and now, a stable version is being pushed out to more devices. The stable release of EMUI 10 is now coming to smartphones from 2017 and 2018.

Here is when your smartphone will get EMUI 10 update

The list of devices getting the update include the Mate 10 lineup and affordable Honor devices like the Honor 10 Lite and Honor 20i. Huawei, like other Android smartphone makers, is pushing out the update to its devices in a staged manner. In the first stage, the company released the update for a dozen smartphones. Some of those devices which received the update included the smartphones launched this year. This includes the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Nova 5T and Honor 20. The non-5G version of Huawei Mate 20X also received the update. Now, Huawei EMUI 10 is reaching few more devices.

The list of devices getting the update as part of second stage roll out include the Huawei Mate 20X 5G, Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design and Mate 10 Porsche Design. Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P20 and P20 Pro is also getting the update now. Other supported devices include Huawei Nova 4e, Enjoy 10 Plus, Enjoy 9S, Huawei Maimang8, Maimang 7, Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite.

Huawei P30 Series gets stable EMUI 10 update based on Android 10

It is important to note that these devices are getting the update in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has not announced roll out of the update for global markets. If you have any of these devices then you should receive a notification for the same. You can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings >> About Phone >> System & updates >> Software update >> Check for Updates. The Huawei EMUI 10 update brings design overhaul and new Android 10 features like system-wide dark mode.

