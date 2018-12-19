comscore
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10 Pro start receiving Android Pie stable update

Several reports suggest that the Honor View 10, Honor Play and Honor 10 will also be receiving the update soon.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 10:15 AM IST
Huawei-P20-Pro-Morpha-Aurora

Huawei has already started rolling out the final and stable version of Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update to its Huawei P20, P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro. These smartphones have been running on the Android 9.0 Pie beta program. Several reports suggest that the Honor View 10 will also be receiving the update. Do note that, it will take a while before the newly released Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update hits the smartphones.

The latest Android Pie update brings with it new gesture-based navigation options, user interface design overhaul and other Pie goodness, apart from the new Adaptive Battery feature, which does better battery management in the background.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review

The EMUI 9.0 update, on the other hand, also offers features such as HiVision visual search, Digital Balance dashboard, Password Vault, and much more. Additionally, the GPU Turbo 2.0 also aids resource heavy workloads and optimizes performance while also decreasing power consumption. Huawei has also added a Gaming Mode to meet the demands of gaming enthusiasts. The update also brings features such as multiple backup options, one-handed controls, new navigation gestures, and Huawei Share.

The company is also expected to release the final update to the Mate 10, Honor Play, Honor 10, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate RS Design and Honor View 10 soon.

Huawei also recently launched its latest mid-range smartphone called Nova 4 in China. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core HiSIlicon Kirin 970 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset is aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio, and support for 96 percent NTSC color gamut.

On the photography front, there is a triple rear camera setup, and it comes in two variants – one variant bears a 48-megapixel f/1.8 Sony primary sensor, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 secondary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor of f/2.4 aperture. The other variant features a 20-megapixel Sony primary camera, besides the same second and third cameras. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel f/2.0 front camera (in the display hole) with EIS functionality. It is kept alive by a 3,750mAh battery. The Huawei Nova 4 comes with a starting price of RMB 3,099 (approximately Rs 32,200).

