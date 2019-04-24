comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

News

If you have a Chinese variant for the Huawei P10 or P20 lineup and you want the EMUI 9.1 beta then make sure that you are running the latest version of the stable software.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Huawei EMUI 9.1

It looks like Huawei is rolling out a new version of EMUI to its users. Users have started reporting that their Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P10, and P10 Plus devices have started receiving EMUI 9.1 Beta build as part of a new update. This comes right after we reported the beta update is also rolling out to Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 X (AL00). A report stated that EMUI 9.1 is still running Android 9 Pie as the base operating system but it introduces some changes to the custom skin on the top.

The information about EMUI 9.1 Beta rolling out for Huawei P20 and P10 lineups was initially reported by HuaweiAdvices. It noted that currently, the beta program was limited to the devices in the Chinese market or the devices purchased in China. Devices in other markets are likely to receive the update in coming months if not weeks. If you have a Chinese variant for the Huawei P10 or P20 lineup and you want the EMUI 9.1 beta then make sure that you are running the latest version of the stable software.

Watch: Android Q First Look

For instance, the latest stable version for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro is the EMUI 9.0.0.184 or more. For context, the version number of the EMUI 9.1 beta is EMUI 9.1.0.310. The report also includes a complete list of devices that are part of the Huawei P20 and P10 lineup that is currently getting the new update. Taking a look at the included list, the devices include Huawei P20 with model EML-AL00, P20 with model number EML-TL00, P20 Pro with model number CLT-AL00, CLT-AL01, CLT-AL00I, and P20 Pro with model number CLT-TL00 or CLT-TL01.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update

Other devices included the Huawei P10 with model number VTR-AL00, VKY-AL00, and P10 Plus with model number VKY-TL00. The report also noted that EMUI 9.1 was initially launched at the Huawei P30 series launch event in Paris last month. The only two devices that come with the EMUI 9.1 are the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 11:03 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India
News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

News

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

News

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream

Most Popular

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed
Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Fold China launch event reportedly delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold China launch event reportedly delayed

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 24 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीते Diesel Chi Watch

48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और 4020mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है Oppo A9

BSNL ने अपने STV 35, STV 53 और STV 395 प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 200MB के बजाए 5GB डाटा

Huawei Y5 (2019) वॉटरड्रॉप नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ पेश ,जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की Smart Tv की नई सीरीज, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
News
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official
Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

News

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China
BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

News

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans