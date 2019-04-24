Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

It looks like Huawei is rolling out a new version of EMUI to its users. Users have started reporting that their Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P10, and P10 Plus devices have started receiving EMUI 9.1 Beta build as part of a new update. This comes right after we reported the beta update is also rolling out to Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 X (AL00). A report stated that EMUI 9.1 is still running Android 9 Pie as the base operating system but it introduces some changes to the custom skin on the top.

The information about EMUI 9.1 Beta rolling out for Huawei P20 and P10 lineups was initially reported by HuaweiAdvices. It noted that currently, the beta program was limited to the devices in the Chinese market or the devices purchased in China. Devices in other markets are likely to receive the update in coming months if not weeks. If you have a Chinese variant for the Huawei P10 or P20 lineup and you want the EMUI 9.1 beta then make sure that you are running the latest version of the stable software.

For instance, the latest stable version for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro is the EMUI 9.0.0.184 or more. For context, the version number of the EMUI 9.1 beta is EMUI 9.1.0.310. The report also includes a complete list of devices that are part of the Huawei P20 and P10 lineup that is currently getting the new update. Taking a look at the included list, the devices include Huawei P20 with model EML-AL00, P20 with model number EML-TL00, P20 Pro with model number CLT-AL00, CLT-AL01, CLT-AL00I, and P20 Pro with model number CLT-TL00 or CLT-TL01.

Other devices included the Huawei P10 with model number VTR-AL00, VKY-AL00, and P10 Plus with model number VKY-TL00. The report also noted that EMUI 9.1 was initially launched at the Huawei P30 series launch event in Paris last month. The only two devices that come with the EMUI 9.1 are the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro.