Huawei P20, P20 Pro receiving October 2019 security patch: Report

Huawei P20, P20 Pro receiving new EMUI update with October 2019 security patch: Report

  • Published: December 3, 2019 7:52 PM IST
Huawei P20 Pro-gallery-front-1

Huawei’s P20 series of smartphones – Huawei P20 and P20 Pro – are reportedly getting a new update with October 2019 security patch along with new fixes and security enhancements. As reported by Huaweicentral blog, the Chinese company is shipping the update for those Huawei P20 series users who didn’t opt for the EMUI 10 beta program.

As per report, its a big update which fixes three serious and nine high levels of vulnerabilities found on Huawei/ Honor smartphones. Both Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro are receiving this update with EMUI version number 9.1.0.345. The massive update is huge in size with over 4GB firmware.

It is also noted that some P20 series models are receiving the same fixes with version 9.1.0.335 and the September security, but there is no specific mention of the region/ country. So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Just last month, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro were updated with stable version of EMUI 10 based on Android 10 in China. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the release of the official update through its official Weibo account.The global variants are expected to get the update in coming days or weeks.

The roadmap revealed that Huawei P30 series will be followed by Mate 20 series to get stable version of EMUI 10. The Mate 20, Mate 20 X and the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design are scheduled to get the update next.

Features Huawei P20 Huawei P20 Pro
Price 64999
Chipset Kirin 970 Octa-Core SoC Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
Display 5.8-inch full HD+, 18.7:9 aspect ratio 6.1-inch full HD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio-1080x2240pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage 128GB storage + 6GB RAM
Rear Camera 20MP + 12MP dual cameras Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Front Camera 25MP 24MP
Battery 3,400mAh battery 4,000mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 7:52 PM IST

