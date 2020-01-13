Huawei P20 Pro Android 10 update coming this month: Report

Last year in November, the Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, released the Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update roadmap for its smartphones. The list revealed that the Huawei P20 Pro smartphone will get the Android 10 update in January.

Now, the company has announced that the Huawei P20 Pro smartphone will receive the stable Android 10 update later this month. As per the Huawei’s India official twitter account statement, the beta testing phase for the Huawei P20 Pro device has come to its end.

The stable Android 10 based EMUI 10 update for the handset will roll out later this month in India. Users in Europe will have to wait till March to experience the update. The scheduled rollout will take up to 4 weeks to reach all units. The company didn’t reveal the exact date of the rollout, but it is likely to release by mid-January, GizChina reports.

The upcoming Android 10 stable update for the Huawei P20 Pro smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring dark mode, updated icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Huawei P20 Pro features, specifications

The smartphone made its debut back in 2018. It flaunts a 6.1-inch OLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2240 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 970 SoC with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor along with 4,000-mAh battery capacity.

The device sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 40-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel Black & White sensor. The front comes with a 24-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, the Huawei P20 Pro supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

