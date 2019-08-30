The Huawei P20 Pro is the latest smartphone to get the EMUI 9.1 update. The EMUI 9.1 is the latest custom skin from Huawei that brings a number of important changes. Based on Android 9 Pie, there are two important features that EMUI 9.1 brings. These include EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) file system, and GPU Turbo 3.0. Here is all you need to know.

Huawei P20 Pro EMUI 9.1 Update detailed

The EMUI 9.1 update for Huawei P20 Pro is available to download over the air (OTA). It is roughly 4GB in size. You can head over to Settings > System > Software Update > New Version, and check for updates. Once the download is available, simply tap on Download and Install.

As mentioned above, EROFS file system comes with improved compression mode that focuses on speed and performance. It improves read performance by up to 20 percent, and app start-up speed by 10 percent.

The GPU Turbo 3.0, on the other hand, reduces power consumption by 10 percent, without compromising on graphics performance. It now covers 25 games including Fortnite, PES 2019, Minecraft, FIFA Mobile, Real Racing 3 and more. The EMUI 9.1 update also brings July 2019 Android Security patch, incoming call videos, and Huawei Vlog feature.

Huawei P20 Pro specifications and features

The P20 Pro is equipped with a Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with a 6.1-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. In the photography department you a 40-megapixel primary and 8-megapixel third sensor. The second is a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/1.6 aperture lens for better low-light photos. Upfront, is a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The P20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery along with 40W fast charging support.

Features Huawei P20 Pro Price 64999 Chipset Kirin 970 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 Display 6.1-inch full HD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio-1080x2240pixels Internal Memory 128GB storage + 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 4,000mAh battery

Story Timeline