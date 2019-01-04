comscore
Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3 to soon get Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India

There's no exact timeline however on when Huawei plans to roll out EMUI 9.0 on these smartphones.

  Published: January 4, 2019 9:43 AM IST
Back in October last year, Huawei announced Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India. The latest UI runs on the flagship Mate 20 Pro smartphone out-of-the-box, and now it seems ready to arrive on other devices too. Huawei India teased that EMUI 9.0 will soon start rolling out on the P20 Pro and Nova 3 smartphones.

Huawei India briefly teased the UI roll out on its Instagram account. The folks at GSMArena were the first to spot the teaser. Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 in India has been launched with a bunch of localized features. These include support for up to 28 local languages, a better-designed local calendar, and deeper integration of Paytm with the UI. Overall, the UI focuses on speed and simplicity, bug fixes, and visual changes too. The UI also comes preloaded with Digital Balance, which is similar to Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature.

Huawei’s teaser falls in line with a recent revelation that Huawei was testing EMUI 9.0 on as many as six of its smartphones. These include Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Edition, Mate RS Porsche Edition, P20, and the P20 Pro. The latest UI was also being tested on three Honor-branded smartphones including the Honor 10, Honor V10, and the Honor Play.

Apart from the ‘coming soon’ in the teaser, there is no exact timeline on when Huawei plans on rolling out the latest EMUI 9.0 for these two devices. There’s also no word on how long the aforementioned smartphone owners will have to wait to get an update.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 9:43 AM IST

