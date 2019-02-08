comscore
Huawei P30 Pro and P30 design leaks out on the internet leaving little to imagination

  • Published: February 8, 2019 8:37 AM IST
Huawei P30 Pro and P30

Image credit: Spider's Web

The design of the upcoming flagship lineup from Huawei, the Huawei P30 line has leaked out on the internet. According to the new information, the design for the upcoming Huawei P30 and P30 Pro has leaked out on the internet. The leaked renders showcase the vertically aligned triple camera setup on the back of the P30 and a quad camera setup on the back of P30 Pro along with the water-drop styled notch on the front. The renders also showcase the small chin at the bottom of the device confirming what rumors indicated.

The triple camera setup on the back of P30 comes with a single LED flash unit at the bottom and the quad camera setup on the back of P30 Pro comes with a dual LED flash unit on the right of the camera setup. According to a report by Polish website Spider’s Web, the renders have been leaked by popular smartphone case maker Spigen. The renders also confirm that the volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the device.

P30 and P30 Pro will also come with a Type-C port and a speaker grill at the bottom of the device. The back of the device also comes with a Huawei branding towards the bottom left corner. The report also indicated that Spigen is working on five different cases for both the devices.

The renders also show a date of March 28 which may the launch date of the P30 lineup. March 28 is in line with a recent report where Huawei confirmed that it is planning to launch the upcoming device at the end of March in Paris. The company is also planning to reveal its foldable smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019.

