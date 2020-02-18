comscore Huawei P30, P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch | BGR India
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro receives January 2020 security patch with new update

Huawei P30 series is getting a new software update that bumps the security level to January 2020.

  • Updated: February 18, 2020 4:48 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro 3-2

Huawei has just rolled out a new update for its P30 series flagship devices. These devices are now getting the month-old Android security patch. According to a report, the Chinese smartphone maker is now rolling out the January 2020 security patch with the new update.

The latest update for the Huawei P30 smartphone bumps up the software version to EMUI 10.0.0.186 and is about 166 MB in size, HuaweiCentral reports. Whereas, the Huawei P30 Pro is also getting the same update with similar changelog and software version. The new software update runs the latest Android 10 OS on top of EMUI 10 custom skin.

The January 2020 security patch under the new updates for the Huawei P30 series fixes 2 critical and 16 high levels of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) security issues in the devices. The Android bulletin changelog also notes a fix for the flaw that could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions.

The OTA update for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro is rolling out in phases and should reach all the units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is available in their region. Alternatively, one can head over to the HiCare app > Services tab > Software Update menu to manually check for the firmware. As mentioned, since the patch is already a month old. Huawei may likely roll out the latest February 2020 security patch soon.

Huawei P30 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 6.47-inch OLED capacitive screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 40-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel periscope sensor, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a dedicated TOF depth-sensor. The handset also packs a 4,200-mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 4:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2020 4:48 PM IST

