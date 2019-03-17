Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to use Samsung-made OLED panels, launch set for March 26

Huawei is set to launch its P30 and P30 Pro smartphones at an event in Paris on March 26. The new smartphones are said to be camera-centric flagships that Huawei claims will rewrite the rules of mobile photography. Now, a new report claims that Samsung will be the sole supplier for OLED panels used on the P30 Pro this year. It is not clear whether the standard P30 will also be using Samsung-made OLED panels but leaks does hint at Huawei using Samsung Display this year.

A Weibo post over the week, claiming to have inside information, notes that Huawei has struck a deal with Samsung for supply of OLED panels. The post adds that Samsung has been tasked with making all the OLED panels for the P30 flagships, that will be announced later this month. It is not clear what forced Huawei to switch to Samsung but it could mean major changes in Huawei P30 and P30’s performance and overall competitiveness against flagship from Samsung and Apple. The single major reason for this switch could have to do with the fact that Samsung Display is the biggest supplier of OLEDs used on smartphones. It alone has the technology and manpower needed to offer adequate supply of OLED panels.

The second reason could be that Huawei can source all the OLED panels needed from a single source as opposed to using dual or multiple vendors. There are also reports claiming that switching to Samsung will help keep the upcoming flagship away from leak but that has not really materialized anyway. For the Mate 20 Pro launched late last year, Huawei sourced its OLED panels from BOE and LG and the LG-made panels were found to have issues soon after launch. Some owners found that the display made by LG failed within a week and even Google made the switch from LG to Samsung last year for the Pixel 3 XL. So, if this report turns out to be true then Huawei is making a wide decision.

Ahead of its launch, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have leaked in the form of renders revealing their complete specifications. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC and will run EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie. The P30 will feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display while the P30 Pro will have a larger a 6.47-inch display but the resolution will be Full HD+ like its smaller sibling.

The Huawei P30 Pro will have a total of four camera sensors on its back with one of them being a 3D ToF sensor. There will be a 40-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8-megapixel telephoto camera to enable 10x hybrid zoom. The P30, on the other hand, will have a triple rear camera setup with 40-megapixel main shooter, 16-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. They both will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the largest yet on a smartphone.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will also differ in terms of memory and storage with P30 tipped to get a 6GB RAM setup with 128GB storage. The P30 Pro will have 8GB RAM and option for 128GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. The P30 will pack a 3,650mAh battery while the P30 Pro will house a larger 4,200mAh battery. They will be offered in black, twilight and aurora blue colors while the P30 Pro will have an additional sunrise red color option.