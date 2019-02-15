Huawei P30, P30 Pro renders show 40-megapixel triple camera and in-display fingerprint scanner

A new video of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro renders as surfaced on YouTube giving us a hint at how the upcoming device from Huawei will look like. Taking a look at the 2 minutes and 27-second long video we observed that the devices are likely to come with a triple camera setup on the back with the highlight being a primary 40-megapixel sensor. The video also showcased an in-display fingerprint scanner which is rapidly becoming a mandatory component in flagship smartphones. The design of the devices showcased in the video is in line with previous rumors.

Recapping the video, both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will come with an almost bezel-less design with a water-drop styled notch on the front. The bottom of the screen will still come with a slightly thick chin. The three cameras will be arranged in a vertical setup along with a dual LED flash unit. The video was spotted by T3 and it confirms that the camera setup will sport a primary 40-megapixel sensor, secondary 8-megapixel and a third sensor with 20-megapixel resolution. We can also see the power and volume rocker on the right side of the device and the nano-SIM slot on the left side of the device.

The video also shared the details about screen specifications for the Huawei P30. As noted in the video and previous reports, Huawei P30 will come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with QHD resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. P30 will also come with a 3.5mm audio socket on the top of the device, USB Type-C port and a speaker grill at the bottom of the device.

According to the video, the device is likely to be available in four colors including Blue, Black, Blood Red and Bright Red. As reported previously, both the devices are likely to be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The company will not launch the P30 lineup at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Instead, the company is likely to launch the device in a separate event at the end of March.