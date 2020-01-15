comscore Huawei P30 Lite gets Android 10-based EMUI 10 update | BGR India
Huawei P30 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update rolling out now

The Android 10-based EMUI 10 update for the Huawei P30 Lite smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 2:37 PM IST
Huawei P30 Lite New Edition

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei seems to be rolling out a new software update for the Huawei P30 Lite smartphone. This new update is based on the latest Android 10 operating system on top of the company’s new EMUI 10 custom skin.

The latest update bumps up the version number to EMUI 10.0.0.159 and is currently available for users based in Asia. The update could likely expand to more regions/countries as well in the coming weeks, RPRNA reports. The OTA update is about 3.93GB in size and brings the Android 10-based EMUI 10 custom skin to the device.

Huawei is rolling out the update to the device in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all Huawei P30 Lite units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for Updates.

The Huawei P30 Lite latest Android 10 global stable update brings a host of features. These include gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

The EMUI 10 further brings several new features to the device, including a visual design overhaul, with a minimalist theme throughout the UI, and uses the Morandi color palette. The new software update will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

Huawei P30 Lite features, specifications

The Huawei P30 Lite flaunts a 6.15-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2312 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 3,340mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 24-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Huawei P30 Lite include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 2:37 PM IST

