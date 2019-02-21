Huawei P30 Lite cases leaked revealing design and confirming triple cameras

The upcoming Huawei P30 series is set to include the Huawei P30, and P30 Pro flagship phones as well as P30 Lite upper mid-range phone. The Chinese manufacturer has recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on March 26 in Paris, France. Speculations are rife that the P30 Lite smartphone will be announced separately ahead of the P30 and P30 Pro handsets. Now, popular case maker Spigen has released case renders for the P30 Lite, which all but confirm the design of the smartphone.

The Huawei P30 Lite renders show that it will be equipped with a waterdrop-style notched display. The front view of the phone reveals that its display will be surrounded by slim bezels. The rear shell of the phone is seen featuring a vertical triple-camera system at the top-left corner. There is an LED flash placed between the second and third sensors in the triple camera setup. A fingerprint reader is also available on the back panel of the phone. The bottom edge of the phone seems to feature a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As of this writing, there is no concrete evidence available on the specifications of the smartphone. It is expected to be fueled by Huawei’s Kirin 710 chipset. Rumors surrounding the phone have claimed that it could be packed with a 6-inch display that produces full HD+ resolution. The triple-camera setup of the phone may include 20-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

There is no word on the pricing of the Huawei P30 Lite. It is also speculated that the handset may debut as Huawei Nova 4e in some markets. While the Chinese manufacturer is silent on the release date of the P30 Lite, recent reports have revealed that it may go official in early March.