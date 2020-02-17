comscore Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update
Huawei P30 Lite gets new January 2020 security patch update

The Huawei P30 Lite latest update fixes two critical, and 16 high levels of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures in the device.

  Updated: February 17, 2020 2:54 PM IST
Huawei P30 Lite 2

The Huawei P30 Lite smartphone made its debut back in March 2019. The device then received the major Android 10-based EMUI 10 update at the start of this year. This update added the December 2019 security patch. Now, the company is rolling out a month-old January 2020 Android security patch for the device.

The latest update for the Huawei P30 Lite smartphone carries the software build version EMUI V10.0.0.170. Its OTA firmware size is about 1.0GB. It brings security enhancements to the device. The report, however, noted that the EMUI version and size may vary depending on the different countries.

The Huawei P30 Lite latest update is rolling out incrementally, which could be reaching all units globally in the coming weeks. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by going to the phone’s HiCare app > Update > Check for updates.

As per the Android Bulletin changelog, the January 2020 Android security patch mainly fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This exploit could have enabled the bypass of user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. Huawei patch notes also details over two critical, and 16 high levels of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) fixes. These issues are reportedly found in the recent build of Android 10-based EMUI 10.

Huawei P30 Lite features, specifications

To recall, the P30 Lite smartphone sports a 6.15-inch LTPS IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and also a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor camera.

The Huawei P30 Lite has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,340-mAh battery with 18W charging support. In connectivity, it also supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Huawei P30 Lite
Price 19990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.15-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,340mAh

  Published Date: February 17, 2020 2:52 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 17, 2020 2:54 PM IST

