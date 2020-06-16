Huawei P30 Lite gets new May 2020 security patch update

Huawei is rolling out a new software update for the P30 Lite smartphone in India. The latest update brings in the month-old May 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108-megapixel camera

The latest Huawei P30 Lite update bumps up the EMUI software build version to 10.0.0.213 and is about 119MB in size. However, the EMUI build and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and brings security enhancements to the device. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e Review: A capable sports smartwatch priced at Rs 11,999

The May 2020 security patch primarily fixes several security vulnerabilities of the device. One of these exploits could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements and gain access to additional device permissions. Huawei patch notes additionally mention fixes for 2 critical, 22 high, and 2 Medium levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build, HuaweiCentral reports. Also Read - Huawei P Smart S with 4GB RAM, Kirin 710F SoC goes official: Price, Specifications

The company is rolling out the new update for the Huawei P30 Lite via OTA (Over The Air). Once the update is ready to download, users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei P30 Lite features, specifications

The Huawei P30 Lite smartphone made its debut back in March 2019. It flaunts a 6.15-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2312 pixels) resolution. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera.

The smartphone from Huawei has a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,340mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity options, the smartphone has WiFi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline