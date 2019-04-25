Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today via Amazon India: Price, specifications, offers

Huawei P30 Lite is now officially available in India. The smartphone is up for sale on Amazon India from today without any flash sale. It was announced earlier this month alongside the flagship Huawei P30 Pro. During the launch, Huawei said the P30 Lite will be made available starting April 25 via Amazon India and Croma retail stores.

To note, Amazon India is only selling the 4GB RAM variant of the Huawei P30 Lite for now. The 6GB RAM variant will come “in stock on April 29”. The successor to P20 Lite, the Huawei P30 Lite, has been launched in two different variants in India. The 4GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,990, while the 6GB/ 128GB will retail for Rs 22,990.

Huawei P30 Lite extra Rs 2,000 exchange and launch offers

The Huawei P30 Lite comes in two color variants of Midnight Black and Peacock Blue. At present, Amazon is offering an extra Rs 2,000 exchange value of your old smartphone on the purchase of Huawei P30 Lite. Additional launch offers were announced by the company during the launch. Huawei said that the Huawei P30 Lite launch offers will include no-cost EMIs and Jio cashback up to Rs. 2,200 with 2.2TB additional data.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications and features

Upfront, the Huawei P30 Lite sports a 6.15-inch full-HD+ display LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2312 pixels. The smartphone uses Huawei’s own mid-range Kirin 710 SoC with 4GB and 6GB RAM. Both variants offer same 128GB internal storage though. It also gets expandable storage option up to 512GB via hybrid SIM/ microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

At the back, Huawei P30 Lite features a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone sports a 24-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Huawei P30 Lite uses a 32-megapixel sensor and has a teardrop notch similar to flagship P30 Pro. The Huawei P30 Lite features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,340mAh battery with 10W fast charging.