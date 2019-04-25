comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today via Amazon India: Price, specifications, offers
News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today via Amazon India: Price, specifications, offers

News

To note, Amazon India is only selling the 4GB RAM variant of the Huawei P30 Lite for now. The 6GB RAM variant will come "in stock on April 29". The 4GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,990, while the 6GB/ 128GB will retail for Rs 22,990.

  • Published: April 25, 2019 10:23 AM IST
Huawei P30 Lite 1

Huawei P30 Lite is now officially available in India. The smartphone is up for sale on Amazon India from today without any flash sale. It was announced earlier this month alongside the flagship Huawei P30 Pro. During the launch, Huawei said the P30 Lite will be made available starting April 25 via Amazon India and Croma retail stores.

To note, Amazon India is only selling the 4GB RAM variant of the Huawei P30 Lite for now. The 6GB RAM variant will come “in stock on April 29”. The successor to P20 Lite, the Huawei P30 Lite, has been launched in two different variants in India. The 4GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,990, while the 6GB/ 128GB will retail for Rs 22,990.

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

Huawei P30 Lite extra Rs 2,000 exchange and launch offers

The Huawei P30 Lite comes in two color variants of Midnight Black and Peacock Blue. At present, Amazon is offering an extra Rs 2,000 exchange value of your old smartphone on the purchase of Huawei P30 Lite. Additional launch offers were announced by the company during the launch. Huawei said that the Huawei P30 Lite launch offers will include no-cost EMIs and Jio cashback up to Rs. 2,200 with 2.2TB additional data.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications and features

Upfront, the Huawei P30 Lite sports a 6.15-inch full-HD+ display LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2312 pixels. The smartphone uses Huawei’s own mid-range Kirin 710 SoC with 4GB and 6GB RAM. Both variants offer same 128GB internal storage though. It also gets expandable storage option up to 512GB via hybrid SIM/ microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

At the back, Huawei P30 Lite features a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone sports a 24-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Huawei P30 Lite uses a 32-megapixel sensor and has a teardrop notch similar to flagship P30 Pro. The Huawei P30 Lite features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,340mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 10:23 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
News
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Gaming

Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets

News

Twitter introduces new tool to report misleading election tweets

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker

Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA

Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on flash sale at 12 noon today; price, specifications, and offers

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on flash sale at 12 noon today; price, specifications, and offers
Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

हिंदी समाचार

Lok Sabha Election 2019 : मतदान से जुड़ी भ्रामक ट्वीट पर सख्त हुआ Twitter, कंपनी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया येे खास फीचर

कीमत के मामले में निराश कर सकता है अपकमिंग OnePlus 7 Pro

Xiaomi ने Mi Floor Standing AC को किया लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खासियत

Amazon Daily Quiz 25 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीतें पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Oppo F11 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Vivo Y17 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

News

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
News
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA

News

Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA
Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel

News

Apple launches 'Apple TV' YouTube channel
Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

News

Infinix eyeing 60% growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO
Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today

News

Huawei P30 Lite goes on first sale in India today