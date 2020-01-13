comscore Huawei P30 Lite New Edition with Android 9 Pie launched: Check details
Huawei P30 Lite New Edition with Android 9 Pie launched: Check details

The Huawei P30 Lite New Edition ships with Android 9 Pie and even offers support for Google Mobile Services (GMS). 

  Published: January 13, 2020 2:31 PM IST
Huawei P30 Lite New Edition

Last week, Huawei launched a New Edition of the P30 Lite in the UK. The company says that Huawei P30 Lite New Edition is an updated version of the original phone. This Huawei phone ships with Android 9 Pie and even offers support for Google Mobile Services (GMS). It comes pre-installed with Google apps.

“Following the successful launch of the P30 Lite last year, we’ve updated this handset to bring people an even better device for taking, storing and processing photos. The P30 Lite New Edition is a great option for those looking to own a world-famous Huawei P Series smartphone,” said Anson Zhang, Managing Director UK Huawei Consumer Business Group. The Chinese company is expected to release the EMUI 10 update for this phone, Huawei Central reports.

The new one and the old Huawei P30 Lite offer the same design. The handset has been launched in the USK in four color options, including Midnight Black, Pearl White, Peacock Blue, and Breathing Crystal. One of the biggest changes is that the Ned Edition comes with increased RAM and storage capacity. The P30 Lite is now also available with 6GB RAM + 256GB internal storage option.

In terms of camera department, the company has replaced the 24-megapixel primary rear camera with a 48-megapixel sensor. The rest of the specifications are the same. Earlier Huawei was offering only the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The brand has priced the Huawei P30 Lite New Edition at £299 (approximately Rs 27,550). It will be available in the UK starting January 15 via select retailers and operators. Huawei is also expected to launch the New Edition of the P30 Lite in other markets.

Features P30 Lite
Price Rs 15,990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.15-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 3,340mAh
  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 2:31 PM IST

