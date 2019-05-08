comscore
Huawei P30 Lite offline sale will start from May 17; pre-booking offers announced

The Huawei P30 Lite is priced in India at Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. There is also the 4GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 19,990.

Last month, Huawei launched its P30 Lite smartphone alongside the flagship P30 Pro. The handsets are available for purchase via Amazon India. But the P30 Lite will soon hit offline stores as well. It will go on offline sale starting from May 17, and the company has announced a few pre-booking offers. The Huawei P30 Lite is priced in India at Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. There is also the 4GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 19,990.

The device will be available in two color variants, which is Midnight black and Peacock blue. As for the offers,
offline customers who will pre-book the device at Rs 2,000, will be eligible of getting a free Boat earphone rocker 255. The earphones originally cost Rs 2,990. One can pre-book starting from May 10 at any Croma or Poorvika store. Furthermore, in partnership with Reliance Jio, Huawei is offering offline customers over 2.2TB of high-speed data as well as cashback of Rs 2,200.

The latter includes 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each. Do note that customers can redeem these cashback vouchers one at a time against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. You can recharge it using the company’s MyJio app only. Interestingly, post the recharge, customers will also get 5GB additional data voucher, which is limited to 25 recharges. This will be credited in your MyJio account.

Huawei P30 Lite features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Huawei P30 Lite comes with three cameras on the back. The setup includes a 24-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide angle, and a third 2-megapixel third depth sensor. It is also accompanied by an LED flash. It is also equipped with features like Night, Portrait, Pro, Slow-mo, Panorama, Light painting, HDR, Time-Lapse, 3D Panorama and more.

The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The smartphone features a 6.15-inch LCD screen. The panel operates at full HD+ (2312×1080 pixels) resolution. There is also a teardrop notch at the top. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, and runs Android 9.0 with EMUI 9.0 skin on top. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ग्रुप में बिना मर्जी से शामिल किए जाने से हैं परेशान, तो ये आजमाएं ये तरीका

आधार कार्ड में अपना नया पता ऐसे करें अपडेट

अब बाहुबली बन कर खेलें PUBG Mobile, गेम में जुड़ा नया 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit'

Paytm Samsung Super Sale : सैमसंग लेटेस्ट Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 14 हजार रुपये का कैशबैक

999 रुपये वाला Airtel 4G Hotspot डिवाइस मिल रहा है फ्री, जानें क्या है ऑफर

