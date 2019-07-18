Huawei smartphones to get EROFS File System with EMUI 9.1

Huawei has announced the rollout of next major software update for its popular smartphones in India. Huawei smartphones with get EMUI 9.1 update, whereas smartphones from sub-brand Honor will get Magic UI 2.1. Key features include GPU Turbo 3.0 and Huawei’s EROFS File System. These will be making their way to Huawei and Honor smartphones.

List of Huawei, Honor smartphones to get the update

The Huawei smartphones getting EMUI 9.1 update include P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i, and Y9. Talking about Honor, The 8X, 10, Play, View10, and Honor 10 Lite be updated with Magic UI 2.1.

Huawei EROFS File System detailed

The new software update will bring EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) File System to the above smartphones. The new file system comes with improved compression mode that focuses on speed and performance. The Huawei EROFS File System also improves read performance by up to 20 percent, and app start-up speed by 10 percent. It also offers improved security of system files, but no further details are available at the moment.

GPU Turbo 3.0 detailed

The new software update also includes GPU Turbo 3.0. Huawei has worked to reduce power consumption by 10 percent without compromising on graphics performance. The GPU Turbo 3.0 now covers over 25 games including Fortnite, PES 2019, Minecraft, FIFA Mobile, Real Racing 3 and more.

Based on Android 9 Pie OS, the update also brings other small improvements in the form of AI Vlog Editing feature. It combines several photo moments into a cinematic video, similar to what we have seen on Google Photos. The new update will soon be rolled out to Huawei and Honor devices in the form of OTA.