Huawei P30 Lite spotted on TENAA; specifications, features revealed

Huawei’s P30 series is set to include the Huawei P30, and P30 Pro flagship phones as well as P30 Lite upper mid-range phone. The Chinese manufacturer has recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on March 26 in Paris, France. Now, just about a month ahead of its official launch, the Huawei P30 Lite has been spotted on Chinese certification agency TENAA.

Based on the TENAA listing, the Huawei P30 Lite is expected to feature a 6.15-inch (2340×1080 pixels) display with possibly a notch at the top. Under the hood is expected to be a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device will feature a 3,240mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and fingerprint sensor at the back. The listing also reveals that the Huawei P30 Lite will come with dimensions of 158.3×75.3×7.6mm, and have a dual-SIM option, reports MSP.

Previously leaked case renders of Huawei P30 Lite show that it will be equipped with a waterdrop-style notch display. The front view of the phone reveals that its display will be surrounded by slim bezels. The rear shell of the phone is seen featuring a vertical triple-camera system at the top-left corner. There is an LED flash placed between the second and third sensors in the triple camera setup. A fingerprint reader is also available on the back panel of the phone. The bottom edge of the phone seems to feature a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei P30 Lite is widely rumored to be making its debut alongside the more expensive P30 and P30 Pro. Just as some markets had received the P20 Lite with Nova 3e moniker, it is speculated that certain regions will receive the P30 Lite as Nova 4e.