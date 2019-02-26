comscore
  • Home
  • Huawei P30 Lite spotted on TENAA; specifications, features revealed
News

Huawei P30 Lite spotted on TENAA; specifications, features revealed

Huawei is set to unveil its next-generation P30 series in Paris on March 26.

  • Published: February 26, 2019 11:15 AM IST
huawei-p30-lite-case-renders-leaked

Image Credit: Spigen

Huawei’s P30 series is set to include the Huawei P30, and P30 Pro flagship phones as well as P30 Lite upper mid-range phone. The Chinese manufacturer has recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on March 26 in Paris, France. Now, just about a month ahead of its official launch, the Huawei P30 Lite has been spotted on Chinese certification agency TENAA.

Based on the TENAA listing, the Huawei P30 Lite is expected to feature a 6.15-inch (2340×1080 pixels) display with possibly a notch at the top. Under the hood is expected to be a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device will feature a 3,240mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and fingerprint sensor at the back. The listing also reveals that the Huawei P30 Lite will come with dimensions of 158.3×75.3×7.6mm, and have a dual-SIM option, reports MSP.

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

Also Read

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

Previously leaked case renders of Huawei P30 Lite show that it will be equipped with a waterdrop-style notch display. The front view of the phone reveals that its display will be surrounded by slim bezels. The rear shell of the phone is seen featuring a vertical triple-camera system at the top-left corner. There is an LED flash placed between the second and third sensors in the triple camera setup. A fingerprint reader is also available on the back panel of the phone. The bottom edge of the phone seems to feature a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei P30 Lite is widely rumored to be making its debut alongside the more expensive P30 and P30 Pro. Just as some markets had received the P20 Lite with Nova 3e moniker, it is speculated that certain regions will receive the P30 Lite as Nova 4e.

  • Published Date: February 26, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
India may ask Twitter to go ‘silent’ for 48 hours before Lok Sabha polls
thumb-img
News
Warner Music sues Spotify ahead of India launch, company hits back
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Regulations in last 2 years unduly favored Reliance Jio: Vodafone CEO Nick Read

Editor's Pick

Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level
News
Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level
Huawei P30 Lite gets certified on TENAA

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets certified on TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted on TENAA, press renders leaked too

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted on TENAA, press renders leaked too

Nokia 6.1 and 7.1 devices have started getting new update with February Android security patch

News

Nokia 6.1 and 7.1 devices have started getting new update with February Android security patch

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to get quad-camera setup

Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level

Huawei P30 Lite gets certified on TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted on TENAA, press renders leaked too

Nokia 6.1 and 7.1 devices have started getting new update with February Android security patch

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Lite gets certified on TENAA

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets certified on TENAA
Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019

News

Oppo foldable phone prototype shown off at MWC 2019
Mate X availability in India will depend on 5G network: Huawei

News

Mate X availability in India will depend on 5G network: Huawei
MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display

News

MWC 2019: Huawei launches all-new MateBook 13, MateBook 14 with bezel-less FullView display
MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

News

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X 'world's first 5G foldable Android smartphone' launched

हिंदी समाचार

आज दोपहर 12 बजे से अमेजन पर शुरू होगी Samsung Galaxy M20 की सेल, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

केवल 7,499 रुपये की डाउनपेमेंट में खरीदें 55,900 रुपये वाला सैमसंग Galaxy S10e

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रहा मंथ-एंड मोबाइल फेस्ट, सैमसंग के ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप वाले Galaxy A7 पर मिल रहा ये धमाकेदार ऑफर

पुलवामा हमले का भारतीय वायुसेना ने लिया बदला, ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने पाकिस्तान को किया ट्रोल

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनी CENTRiC ने MWC में पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च किए चार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to get quad-camera setup
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to get quad-camera setup
Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level

News

Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level
Huawei P30 Lite gets certified on TENAA

News

Huawei P30 Lite gets certified on TENAA
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted on TENAA, press renders leaked too

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted on TENAA, press renders leaked too
Nokia 6.1 and 7.1 devices have started getting new update with February Android security patch

News

Nokia 6.1 and 7.1 devices have started getting new update with February Android security patch