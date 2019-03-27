Huawei P30 Lite with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 SoC launched: Price, specifications and features

Just yesterday, Huawei took the wraps off the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones in Paris, but the “Lite” model wasn’t a part of the announcement. Today, the company has unveiled the mid-ranger, P30 Lite, in Philippines. The smartphone is available to pre-order for PHP 16,990 (approximately Rs 22,300), and will go on sale starting April 6. Here’s everything you need to know about the Huawei P30 Lite.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications and features

Just like the P30, the Lite variant also comes with an edge-to-edge display with waterdrop style notch, and triple rear cameras. The display measures 6.15-inch diagonally, runs at full HD+ resolution and has a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. And while the P30 and P30 Pro comes with an OLED display, the Lite model comes with an LCD panel.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Under the hood is a Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for storage expansion is also present. Now, talking about the highlight, the smartphone comes with triple rear cameras – a 24-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the P30 and P30 Pro.

The P30 Lite runs on Android Pie OS with EMUI 9 skin on top. To keep things ticking is a 3,340mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging over USB-C port. And while the P30, P30 Pro lacks a 3.5mm audio jack, the Lite model does come with one. The smartphone also supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and GPS.