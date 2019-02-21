Huawei P30 lossless zoom tech teased again on the sidelines of Samsung Galaxy S10 launch

In a couple of days, MWC 2019 will kick off and big OEMs like Huawei will be showcasing some of the most innovative tech in the smartphone industry for 2019. The company is believed to be working on a foldable smartphone, however, its next flagship – the Huawei P30 – will not be at the global consumer tech show. As Huawei has recently declared, the Huawei P30 goes official in Paris by the end of next month. And the company’s latest teaser on Twitter clearly states one of the innovative features as camera zoom.

Huawei teased the launch of the P20 successor just some days back via its social media channel, and that video teaser also had hints of an enhanced zoom feature. Today’s new teaser just shows an image of flora and fauna on one side and a zoomed version of the same on the other with focus on a butterfly. This is definitely a lossless zoom the company is teasing right now. Huawei’s P20 Pro had 5x zoom that wooed a lot of smartphone enthusiasts and it looks like the company is set to take that to the next level this year.

The competition isn't even close. A better zoom is coming on 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/mdXWlFqsl1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 20, 2019

What we don’t know is whether Huawei will be able to beat Oppo’s 10x Hybrid lossless zoom that was recently shown in action by the company’s VP. Oppo’s zoom tech will be at MWC 2019 showcased in a prototype, while Huawei will likely keep it wrapped up until next month. Whatever the case, things are looking interesting for smartphone cameras in 2019.

We do know quite a bit of the upcoming new series of the Huawei P30 range. The new range is expected to have a better design and build and a new U-style notch with super thin bezels. The P30 Pro will have quad cameras while the P30 has triple cameras as per leaked information. The 3.5mm headphone jack is expected to come back and there will be many more leaks in the coming weeks so stay tuned.