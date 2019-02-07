comscore
Huawei P30 series to be unveiled next month in Paris: Report

The top-tier smartphone from Huawei is expected to have a quad-lens rear camera setup with Leica optics.

  Published: February 7, 2019 10:59 AM IST
Image Credit: GSMArena (via Weibo)

Now that the Mate 20 line-up has been out in the wild for a few months, Huawei is focusing all its efforts towards its 2019 flagships. The Chinese technology major will be kicking things off this year with its new P30 series smartphones, which will take over the reins from last year’s P20 Pro and P20. And if the latest news is to be believed, we won’t have to wait much longer to see the new flagships.

As noted by GSMArena, Huawei has ‘indirectly’ revealed that it’ll be globally unveiling the new P30 series devices at the end of March 2019, at an event in Paris, France. The information was actually spotted in a press release announcing that the company would be doubling its staff in Poland by hiring 100 employees. It seems that the company is sticking to its last year’s launch schedule, since the P20 Pro and P20 were also unveiled last March in Paris, France.

The past few weeks have seen a handful of leaks and rumors regarding Huawei’s upcoming P-series flagships. An alleged render of the P30 Pro was recently shared on Chinese social networking platform Weibo, showing the quad-lens primary camera setup that the top-tier smartphone is expected to come with.

It shows a ‘unique’ layout of the four lenses at the back. There are two lenses arranged vertically in a pill-shaped enclosure, with a third lens placed separately just below them. Below the third lens is the LED flash module and the Leica branding, making the arrangement identical to the P20 Pro. However, the render also shows the fourth lens of Huawei P30 Pro’s rear camera setup placed on the right side of the first two lenses and their pill-shaped enclosure. What’s even more interesting is that this fourth lens seems to be in a pill-shaped enclosure of its own, with what seem to be some kind of sensors at its top and bottom.

