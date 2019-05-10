Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately after release

Android Q beta 3 was released at Google I/O 2019 early this week. The update brings a number of new features to Android and with it brings the question of when most devices will get the update. Google is expected to release the update for its Pixel devices in August and Chinese smartphone maker Huawei wants to beat every other OEM by becoming the first to release the update to its devices. The company has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphones will be the first to get the update.

Huawei, the second largest smartphone maker, has promised to release Android Q update for its own flagship smartphones and those from Honor e-brand “immediately after Google officially releases the stable version for its Pixel phones”. It’s a tall promise that Huawei might find difficult to live up to considering the Chinese smartphone maker is not really known for pushing out faster updates to its devices. In a Weibo post, Huawei also confirmed that its newest flagship Huawei P30 series, Huawei Mate 20 series, Honor View20 and Honor Magic 2 will get Android Q update layered wih EMUI, its own custom interface for Android.

Google released the first beta of Android Q in March and plans to release a total of seven beta release before the final roll out in August. The update does not bring any major changes in terms of user interface but builds on the one seen with the release of Android 9 Pie. However, Google is putting privacy controls back in the hands of Android users by placing the setting right in front of users and placing a notification whenever an app accesses location data.

However, it will not be easy for a company like Huawei to deliver the update immediately after Google releases it for Pixel smartphones. Huawei‘s EMUI is among the most heavily customized version of Android and the Chinese smartphone maker will need at least a month’s time to validate all the changes and fix bugs before releasing the final version. However, it is likely to adopt some of the core features of Android Q like the redesigned gesture interface, faster security updates release and improved digital wellbeing.