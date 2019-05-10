comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately after release
News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately after release

News

Huawei promises to deliver Android Q immediately to P30 series, Mate 20 series and Honor flagships but can it deliver on that promise?

  • Published: May 10, 2019 3:44 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro 5

Android Q beta 3 was released at Google I/O 2019 early this week. The update brings a number of new features to Android and with it brings the question of when most devices will get the update. Google is expected to release the update for its Pixel devices in August and Chinese smartphone maker Huawei wants to beat every other OEM by becoming the first to release the update to its devices. The company has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphones will be the first to get the update.

Huawei, the second largest smartphone maker, has promised to release Android Q update for its own flagship smartphones and those from Honor e-brand “immediately after Google officially releases the stable version for its Pixel phones”. It’s a tall promise that Huawei might find difficult to live up to considering the Chinese smartphone maker is not really known for pushing out faster updates to its devices. In a Weibo post, Huawei also confirmed that its newest flagship Huawei P30 series, Huawei Mate 20 series, Honor View20 and Honor Magic 2 will get Android Q update layered wih EMUI, its own custom interface for Android.

Android 10 Q: 6 features that make it worth waiting for

Also Read

Android 10 Q: 6 features that make it worth waiting for

Google released the first beta of Android Q in March and plans to release a total of seven beta release before the final roll out in August. The update does not bring any major changes in terms of user interface but builds on the one seen with the release of Android 9 Pie. However, Google is putting privacy controls back in the hands of Android users by placing the setting right in front of users and placing a notification whenever an app accesses location data.

Watch: Android Q How to install

However, it will not be easy for a company like Huawei to deliver the update immediately after Google releases it for Pixel smartphones. Huawei‘s EMUI is among the most heavily customized version of Android and the Chinese smartphone maker will need at least a month’s time to validate all the changes and fix bugs before releasing the final version. However, it is likely to adopt some of the core features of Android Q like the redesigned gesture interface, faster security updates release and improved digital wellbeing.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 3:44 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Top 10 critics choice Pok mon games
Gaming
Top 10 critics choice Pok mon games
Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

News

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

Season 9 update hints at Stranger Things and John Wick crossover

Gaming

Season 9 update hints at Stranger Things and John Wick crossover

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

News

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

Sponsored

Most Popular

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately
Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users

News

Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users
Android 10 Q: Top 6 features

News

Android 10 Q: Top 6 features
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up camera launched

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up camera launched
How to activate Android Q Beta s new gestures

How To

How to activate Android Q Beta s new gestures

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन के कैमरे से शूट किए Sacred Games 2 के पोस्टर और प्रोमो वीडियो

Mother's Day 2019 Gift: पांच हजार रुपये से कम के ये डिवाइस आपकी मां की हेल्थ से लेकर एंटरटेनमेंट का रखेंगे ध्यान

ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा Vivo Y15 स्मार्टफोन

Nokia का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन FCC सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर दिखाई दिया, सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end
News
TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end
Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately
OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

News

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters
Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista

News

Top downloads on Android were Facebook apps for April: Statista
Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch

News

Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with new GPS chip teased ahead of launch