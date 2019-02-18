Huawei P30, P30 Pro to feature FullHD+ display, run Android Pie: Report

Huawei has announced its MWC 2019 event on February 24, where it will unveil the world first 5G foldable smartphone. Huawei’s MWC keynote is scheduled for Sunday, 2:00PM Barcelona time (6:30PM IST). Now, the upcoming Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have surfaced online with model numbers ELE-L29 and VOG-L29 respectively, MSP reports.

The leaked information suggests that both the device may still feature Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, and run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The report reiterates that the Huawei P30 series will be launched towards the end of March in Paris.

The smartphones are also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor with a power button and the volume rocker placed on the right side. On the back, there is said to be a quad-camera setup where the sensors are stacked vertically. The stacking of these cameras would be similar to that of the P20 Pro with the first three sensors clubbed together in an oval module and the fourth sensor set apart.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei P30 Pro’s quad camera system is expected to include three sensors for imaging while the fourth sensor is expected to be a time-of-flight sensor for more accurate 3D mapping. Evan Blass recently tweeted that Huawei P30 will feature triple camera setup with 5x lossless zoom while XDA claims that the P30 Pro will come with four cameras supporting up to 10x lossless zoom. The rumors so far indicate that Huawei will use Sony’s 38-megapixel IMX607 sensor, and it is likely to be powered by octa-core Kirin 980 or updated Kirin 985 chipset.

The smartphones are tipped to come with gradient color schemes along with an option for a solid color like the Mate 20 Pro. The company is unlikely to showcase the P30 lineup at MWC 2019, and will save them for the March event in Paris.