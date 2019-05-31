Huawei P30, P30 Pro latest update in China enables DC dimming display feature

Huawei has shipped a software update for the flagship P30 Pro and P30 to enable DC dimming display feature. To recall, Huawei ditched PWM (pulse width modulation) for the DC dimming on OLED screens of Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. This DC dimming reduces the current sent to each pixel, which results in efficient brightness management without any flicker. Most OLED panels use PWM instead, but that rapidly turns the pixels on and off to lower the brightness, which results in flicker and more battery consumption.

According to the latest update changelog, DC dimming mode is enabled by a toggle in the Settings. The 400MB update for Huawei P30 and P30 Pro also optimizes the in-display fingerprint reader. Huawei is currently shipping the update to P30 and P30 Pro in China, reports ITHome (via GSMArena).

The last update on Huawei P30 Pro was last month, before the US trade ban. The device had received significant improvements in terms of camera enhancement, fingerprint unlock, audio-video synchronization and the display. Furthermore, the update had added the latest Google security patch.

Things have changed for Huawei in the last 10 days. After the US trade ban, the telecommunications giant went under a big crisis, and was barred by Google and more. On May 24, Google had scrubbed all mention of the Huawei brand and its devices from Android, Android Enterprise program, and Android Q Beta program webpages. But meanwhile, Google has temporarily reinstated Huawei on Android Q Beta site after the US Department of Commerce’s ban upholding for 90 days.

Last week, Reuters reported that the US Department of Commerce had put a hold to the trade ban on Huawei and granted them a license to buy US goods until August. The 90-day reprieve to an import ban means can maintain existing telecom networks and provide software updates to Huawei smartphones. But the company has got a ‘Temporary General License’ to engage with US vendors on a limited basis. Which means, Google will be allowed to provide software updates to Huawei for its Android phones while Huawei’s component suppliers will be able to finish deliveries for previously-made orders, added report.