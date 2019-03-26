Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event live updates: Specifications, pricing, availability and more

Chinese smartphone maker and telecom giant Huawei is all set to launch its much-anticipated Huawei P30 flagship lineup today. The launch event is scheduled to take place in Paris where we are expecting a number of smartphones including the Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite. As previously reported, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are likely to sport flagship smartphone grade multi-sensor camera setups on the back to take on the competition.

The new devices will succeed the much appreciated Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones that made their global debut almost a year back in the same city. We are already aware of expected specifications and the design of the device, as these aspects have repeatedly leaked in a number of reports leading to the launch event. The event is scheduled to start at 2:00PM local time in Paris which means 6:30PM here in India. Huawei will stream the launch event on YouTube and other social media channels. We have added a detailed post for users who want to catch the event live.

However, in case you don’t want to watch the live stream of the event then you can join us here for the Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch live updates. We will bring you everything as and when it happens from the launch event.