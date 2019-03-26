comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event live updates: Specifications, pricing, availability and more
News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event live updates: Specifications, pricing, availability and more

News

Huawei is expected to launch a number of smartphones including the much anticipated and leaked Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite.

  • Updated: March 26, 2019 6:20 PM IST
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro lead

Chinese smartphone maker and telecom giant Huawei is all set to launch its much-anticipated Huawei P30 flagship lineup today. The launch event is scheduled to take place in Paris where we are expecting a number of smartphones including the Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite. As previously reported, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are likely to sport flagship smartphone grade multi-sensor camera setups on the back to take on the competition.

The new devices will succeed the much appreciated Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones that made their global debut almost a year back in the same city. We are already aware of expected specifications and the design of the device, as these aspects have repeatedly leaked in a number of reports leading to the launch event. The event is scheduled to start at 2:00PM local time in Paris which means 6:30PM here in India. Huawei will stream the launch event on YouTube and other social media channels. We have added a detailed post for users who want to catch the event live.

However, in case you don’t want to watch the live stream of the event then you can join us here for the Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch live updates. We will bring you everything as and when it happens from the launch event.

Rehan Hooda March 26, 20196:23 pm

We are about 7 minutes away from the start of the launch event.

Rehan Hooda March 26, 20196:21 pm

Rehan Hooda March 26, 20196:15 pm

The company is expected to launch three smartphones, the Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, and the Huawei P30 Lite at the launch event.

Rehan Hooda March 26, 20196:13 pm

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Huawei P30 lineup at the launch event in Paris.

Rehan Hooda March 26, 20196:13 pm

Hello world, Welcome to the launch live blog for the Huawei P30 lineup.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 6:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 26, 2019 6:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming
Gaming
EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

News

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch live blog

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch live blog

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch live blog
Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and Tablet M5 Youth Edition launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and Tablet M5 Youth Edition launched: Price, specifications, features
Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today

News

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for 'warm up event' ahead of P30-series launch today
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know
Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch tomorrow: Everything we know so far

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch tomorrow: Everything we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

कल लॉन्च होगा लेनोवो Z6 Pro, Hyper Vision कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

1699 रुपये में 5000 mAh बैटरी वाला फोन लॉन्च, पावरबैंक की तरह कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: 22 हजार तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

दमदार कैमरे वाला ओप्पो का नया स्मार्टफोन Reno चार कलर ऑप्शन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Asus के सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट सिस्टम में हैकर्स ने डाला डाका, हजारों कंप्यूटर हुए प्रभावित

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch live blog
News
Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch live blog
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report

News

Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched
Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27