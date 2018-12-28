comscore
Huawei P30, P30 Pro likely to go official at MWC 2019 in Barcelona

Huawei has scheduled an event for MWC 2019, where it will also be showcasing commercial IoT solutions.

Huawei P30 Pro render

Huawei introduced the P10-series at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, but for the P20-series, the company unveiled these smartphones at a separate event in Paris. Now, their successors, the P30 and P30 Pro are likely to get unveiled at MWC 2019 in Barcelona which takes place between February 25 and 28. However, there is no word on when the unveiling may take place.

According to a report on MyDrivers, Huawei will also showcase its 5G technology, IoT solutions among other things. The IoT applications could include smart door locks, shared bicycles, and more. The P20 Pro was the first smartphone to come with triple rear cameras, and with the P30 Pro, Huawei is expected to add one more sensor at the back. And the regular P30 model is expected to get three cameras at the back.

Design wise, there are some other changes that are expected too. While the P20-series had a notched display, the P30-series could come with a waterdrop style notch. Besides, rumors also suggest that the smartphones will feature 5X or 10X lossless zoom capabilities, and a Xenon flash.

Along with the triple/quad cameras setup, the P30 series could also feature a 24-megapixel front camera with face unlock feature. There are chances where we may also see an in-display fingerprint scanner, just like on the Mate 20 Pro.

What’s more, we have been hearing rumors about the Kirin 990 SoC supporting 5G connectivity, but chances of that launching on the upcoming P-series smartphones look slim. On the software front, the P30-series could come with Android 9 Pie wrapped under EMUI 9 skin.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro likely to go official at MWC 2019 in Barcelona

