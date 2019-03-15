Huawei P30, P30 Pro specifications, features leaked ahead of March 26 launch

Huawei is all set to launch its new flagship P30 series globally in Paris on March 26. The smartphone lineup is expected to include Huawei P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Lite smartphones, which will be the successor to 2018’s Huawei P20 series. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone’s specifications and features have been leaked in full that give us a fair idea on what to expect.

In line with previous leaks, the highlight of the P30 Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a vertical position. Recently, the Huawei P30 Pro, with model number VOG-L29, surfaced on Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmarking websites.

The Geekbench listing of the P30 Pro reveals 8GB of RAM, and the fact that it runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The Kirin 980-powered Huawei P30 Pro has scored 3,289 and 9,817 in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. These scores reveal that the performance of the device will be similar to other Kirin 980 driven flagship phones like the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro specifications, features

As per the latest leak, the Huawei P30 will flaunt a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340x1080p pixels resolution, while the Huawei P30 Pro will have a massive 6.47-inch AMOLED display with 3120×1440 pixels resolution. The devices will feature a notch at the top of the screen, and feature 19:9 aspect ratio, GizChina reports.

The P30 Pro’s quad-camera setup is expected to include an f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with support for 10x hybrid zoom, and an ultra wide-angle lens. The fourth camera is likely to be a ToF sensor, which will be placed just below the LED flash module.

Rumored connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. On the software front, the phablet will run Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 out-of-the-box. The handset is expected to arrive with an in-display fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and 40W fast charging. Huawei P30 could pack a 3,650mAh battery, while the Huawei P30 Pro will get a massive 4,200mAh battery.