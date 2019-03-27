Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

Right after the official unveiling in Paris, Huawei seems to be gearing up to launch latest flagship P30 and P30 Pro smartphones in India as well. The official ‘Notify me’ page for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro has gone live on Amazon India website. Both phones were launched yesterday in Paris. Huawei has officially tweeted about the India launch as well.

The highlight of Huawei’s P30 series is its photographic capabilities. The P20 Pro, last year, set new benchmarks in smartphone photography, and the 2019 P series models aims to take it further. In line with the previous leaks, the Huawei P30 Pro indeed boasts of a quad-camera setup at the back.

There is however no word on an India launch date yet, but Amazon India has made the “Notify me” page live, which means that smartphone will reach the Indian shores soon.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro specifications and features

As for the other specifications, the P30 flaunts a 6.1-inch display, whereas the P30 Pro flaunts a 6.47-inch display, both running at Full HD+ resolution of 2340x1080pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. To offer a near full-screen experience, the two smartphones feature a tiny dewdrop notch at the top.

With #HuaweiP30 Series, every subject is closer and brighter. It’s more than a smartphone, it’s a super camera.

Let's #RewriteTheRules of photography. Coming soon to India. Notify me: https://t.co/j3kQcRK3zT pic.twitter.com/pfTBNrgdLh — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) March 26, 2019

Under the hood is Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 SoC. The 7nm chipset with support for dual-NPU was introduced last year along with the Mate 20 series. The P30 comes with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The P30 Pro, on the other hand, comes in three variants – 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging technology. The P30, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 3,650mAh battery and support for 22.5W fast charging tech. The devices are capable of handling heavy tasks with ease, and to ensure they don’t overheat, Huawei has added a graphene film cooling system.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are being made available in select countries for now. The P30 will be priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs 62,250). The P30 Pro on the other hand is priced at EUR 999 (approximately Rs 77,900) for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model, and EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 85,650) for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Lastly, the one with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage model will set you back by EUR 1,249 (approximately Rs 97,300).