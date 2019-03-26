comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know
News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

News

Huawei event live stream will start at 6:30PM for India.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 9:11 AM IST
huawei-p30-pro-color-variants-leaked

Huawei will be launching the P20 and P20 Pro successor flagships today at an event in Paris. The much-anticipated Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro have been up in leaks from quite some time. The Chinese electronics and telecommunication major has also been teasing the two smartphones with claims to rewrite the rules of mobile photography.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to remain camera-centric smartphones just like the P20 and P20 Pro. The leaks so far suggest that Huawei‘s upcoming flagships could rival the likes of Apple iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3 XL and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in terms of high-end camera photography and performance. These are things that we are expecting Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to deliver at today’s event.

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

Also Read

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

Huawei P30, P30 Pro: How to watch live stream

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro launch event in Paris is scheduled for 2:00PM local time (or 6.30PM IST). Huawei will be live streaming the event via its YouTube channel. You can watch the launch of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro via the embedded video below or visit Huawei’s YouTube channel and official social media accounts.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro: Expected specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are rumored to feature a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED displays respectively. Both devices are expected to use Hauwei’s own high-end 7nm FinFET-based Kirin 980 SoC. The leaks have suggested that the Huawei P30 will offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the P30 Pro will pack 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB storage.

According to latest leak, the Huawei P30 Pro will feature a quad-rear camera setup with 40-megapixel optically stabilized f/1.6 sensor, 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel f/3.4 sensor for 10x hybrid zoom and a fourth time-of-flight (TOF) sensor. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 is expected to boast of a triple-rear camera setup comprising of a 40-megapixel, a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel lens combination. On the front, both the phones are expected to feature a single 32-megapixel front camera along with waterdrop-style notch.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are tipped to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and use USB Type-C port for charging. The Huawei P30 is expected to house a 3,650mAh battery while the P30 Pro will come with a larger 4,200mAh battery. Both the phones will support SuperCharge fast charging.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 9:11 AM IST

Editor's Pick

ZEE5 to be available on Reliance Jio's KaiOS-powered feature phones
News
ZEE5 to be available on Reliance Jio's KaiOS-powered feature phones
Realme 3 radiant blue color variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications

News

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

Apple TV Plus, TV Channels and TV app: Details, new features, and availability

News

Apple TV Plus, TV Channels and TV app: Details, new features, and availability

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Apple pivots to services with video, news offerings

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

ZEE5 to be available on Reliance Jio's KaiOS-powered feature phones

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know
Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features

News

Telegram v5.5 update adds more privacy-focused features
Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India

News

Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India
Vivo NEX S gets Android Pie

News

Vivo NEX S gets Android Pie
Realme 1, 2 Pro and U1 Nightscape Mode to arrive in H1 2019

News

Realme 1, 2 Pro and U1 Nightscape Mode to arrive in H1 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Apple ने अपनी गेमिंग सर्विस को किया लॉन्च, जानें कैसे करेगी काम

एप्पल ने लॉन्च किया Apple News+, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां और कीमत

शाओमी की Mi NoteBook Air कल होगी लॉन्च, एप्पल MacBook Air से कम है वजन

Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro और Realme U1 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, लो लाइट में खींच पाएंगे बेहतर फोटो

व्हाट्सएप, स्काइप जैसी OTT सेवाओं को रेगुलेट करेगा ट्राई - रिपोर्ट

News

Apple pivots to services with video, news offerings
News
Apple pivots to services with video, news offerings
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know
ZEE5 to be available on Reliance Jio's KaiOS-powered feature phones

News

ZEE5 to be available on Reliance Jio's KaiOS-powered feature phones
Realme 3 radiant blue color variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications

News

Realme 3 radiant blue color variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India: Price, Specifications