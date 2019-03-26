Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today: How to watch live stream and all you need to know

Huawei will be launching the P20 and P20 Pro successor flagships today at an event in Paris. The much-anticipated Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro have been up in leaks from quite some time. The Chinese electronics and telecommunication major has also been teasing the two smartphones with claims to rewrite the rules of mobile photography.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are expected to remain camera-centric smartphones just like the P20 and P20 Pro. The leaks so far suggest that Huawei‘s upcoming flagships could rival the likes of Apple iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3 XL and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in terms of high-end camera photography and performance. These are things that we are expecting Huawei P30 and P30 Pro to deliver at today’s event.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro: How to watch live stream

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro launch event in Paris is scheduled for 2:00PM local time (or 6.30PM IST). Huawei will be live streaming the event via its YouTube channel. You can watch the launch of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro via the embedded video below or visit Huawei’s YouTube channel and official social media accounts.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro: Expected specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are rumored to feature a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED displays respectively. Both devices are expected to use Hauwei’s own high-end 7nm FinFET-based Kirin 980 SoC. The leaks have suggested that the Huawei P30 will offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the P30 Pro will pack 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB storage.

According to latest leak, the Huawei P30 Pro will feature a quad-rear camera setup with 40-megapixel optically stabilized f/1.6 sensor, 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel f/3.4 sensor for 10x hybrid zoom and a fourth time-of-flight (TOF) sensor. On the other hand, the Huawei P30 is expected to boast of a triple-rear camera setup comprising of a 40-megapixel, a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel lens combination. On the front, both the phones are expected to feature a single 32-megapixel front camera along with waterdrop-style notch.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are tipped to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and use USB Type-C port for charging. The Huawei P30 is expected to house a 3,650mAh battery while the P30 Pro will come with a larger 4,200mAh battery. Both the phones will support SuperCharge fast charging.