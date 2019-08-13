comscore Huawei P30, P30 Pro update rolling out with selfie Night mode feature
Huawei launched the P30 and P30 Pro at an event in Paris earlier this year. Post that it has launched the P30 Pro and P30 Lite smartphones in India.

Huawei is reportedly rolling out a new software update for its latest P30 and P30 Pro smartphones. This new incremental update introduces the latest Android security patch, along with an interesting new feature. Read on to find out everything on this new Huawei P30 update.

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 update details

This new update from Huawei bumps up to software version on both the P30 and P30 Pro to 9.1.0.193. Currently, the update is rolling out in China, and should reach other countries in the coming weeks. As mentioned, the update the latest August 2019 Android security patches for both smartphones.

More importantly, the update brings in the Night Mode to the selfie camera. Post the update, you will see a Night option when switching to the front camera. This is a great feature and will be appreciated when shooting selfies in dark environments.

Users should receive a notification once the OTA update is ready for their smartphones. Alternatively, one can also head over to Settings -> System -> Software Update to manually check and install the update. It is recommended that one has a stable Wi-Fi connection and plenty of charge on the phone before initiating the update process.

Prices in India, features, specifications

Huawei launched the P30 Pro in India earlier this year with a price tag of Rs 71,990. The smartphone’s USP is the quad-camera setup at the back that includes 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and a ToF sensor. The company however hasn’t launched the P30 in India year. Instead, it launched the P30 Lite with a price tag of Rs 19,990.

Features Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro
Price 71990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch Full HD+ 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 3,650mAh 4,200mAh

