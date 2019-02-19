comscore
  Huawei P30 official launch date revealed as March 26
Huawei P30 official launch date revealed as March 26

Huawei has officially kicked off things with a launch teaser for the P30 today.

  Published: February 19, 2019 10:07 AM IST
MWC 2019 will kick off in a few days in Barcelona, but it seems Huawei will not showcase its flagship P30 series at the global tech show. The company has previously said that it will flex its 5G muscles at the event, and a new video teaser shared on Weibo today reveals March 26 as the debut date for the Huawei P30 series. The launch will take place in Paris, and this is further proof that we won’t see the series at MWC 2019. However, there could be a foldable phone prototype from the Chinese giant to grab eyeballs.

There’s no dearth of leaks when it comes to Huawei’s first flagship offering of 2019. We’ve seen 360-degree CAD-based renders of the device that revealed a triple-camera design on the P30 continuing the tradition of the P20 that heralded the age of three lens smartphones. Also, there will be a slight change in design as Huawei will shift to a more conservative U-style notch from a more broad one on the P20.

Leaked renders have also hinted at a return of the headphone jack, a proposition that will be welcomed by many. If there’s anything that the P series shines in right now, it’s the cameras and the P30 Pro could take things further with rumors of a ‘periscope’ sensor that’s meant to deliver high optical zoom. This sensor will be in addition to the triple-camera setup. This setup is expected to consist of a 40-megapixel primary lens, 20-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The camera setup is expected to be common on both the P30 and the P30 Pro. The new series will also rock an in-display fingerprint reader in place of the rear-placed ones.

Under the hood, the P30 series is likely to be more similar to the Mate 20 with a Kirin 980 SoC delivering the goods with as much as 12GB of RAM rumored on one of the variants. These specifications have been leaked over time and usually don’t turn out to be false but should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 10:07 AM IST

