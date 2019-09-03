Huawei P30 Pro also getting two new colors at IFA 2019: Report

The Chinese electronics and telecommunications major, Huawei, might also bring two new color variants of the current flagship Huawei P30 Pro. The company is set to launch a number of products at the upcoming IFA Berlin 2019 expo. Previously it was reported that the company is looking to launch new color variants of the Huawei P30. These were leaked sporting two-tone “Dual-color” back.

Now according to the information shared by a user, it looks like the Huawei P30 Pro will also be getting new colors at IFA. As per an alleged listing screenshot, these will be named as the Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue. We are less likely to see any internal upgrades, so these will just be the new color variants with fresh look and feel.

Huawei’s P30 series has been quite successful for the company. In June, the company shared 10 million units shipment globally. The Huawei P30 Series comprises of three devices – P30 Lite, P30 and P30 Pro. In comparison, Huawei P20 Series took 62 days longer to reach the shipment milestone of 10 million units. To recall, Huawei shipped more than 206 million smartphones last year.

Looks like we will be getting 2 new color options for #HUAWEIP30Pro, namely Misty Lavender & Mystic Blue. pic.twitter.com/6I6swx1LeC — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 2, 2019

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Meanwhile, Huawei has officially confirmed that the Mate 30 series launch will take place on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The Mate 30 series has been in news from quite sometime. It is expected that Huawei might bring Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in the line-up. Also, rumors hint that Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 might feature the Kirin 990 chipset.

Features Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro Price – 71990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch Full HD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 3,650mAh 4,200mAh

Story Timeline