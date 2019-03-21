comscore
Huawei P30 Pro Amazon listing prematurely reveals alleged release date, features

The Huawei P30 Pro 128GB version will cost 1028.19 EUR, and will be released on April 5.

  • Published: March 21, 2019 10:08 AM IST
It’s very little that we don’t know about the upcoming flagship Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. But a slip up by Amazon Italy has now let us in on even more key details. The listing reveals the alleged release date of the handset, and we also get specifications and other details as a bonus. Huawei’s P30 series commands a lot of attention as it is among the biggest Samsung rivals, and the P30 Pro leaks have revealed a lot as well. The launch of the Huawei P30 series takes place on March 26 in Paris next week.

Talking about the Amazon listing, it mentioned a release date of April 5 for the handset. It also gives us the potential prices which are most likely official. Do note that the listing has now been taken down. The prices vary a bit from the leaked prices that were shared early this week. Amazon will sell the P30 Pro with 128GB of storage for 1,028.19 EUR (approximately Rs 80,300), if the listing is to be believed. Prices for the Huawei P30, in comparison, will start at 750 EUR (approximately Rs 58,600).

The Amazon post also gives us another close look at the design of the Huawei P30 Pro, and sort of confirms what the Chinese manufacturer has in store for us on March 26. Without a doubt, the biggest highlight will be on the quad-camera setup on the rear, and a supposed 10x lossless zoom that will be the first in any commercial phone on the market.

To be specific, the rear camera setup will consist of a 40-megapixel+20-megapixel+8-megapixel lens along with a ToF sensor. Other key features include a curved 6.47-inch Full HD+ display, a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, and a 4,200mAh battery with SuperCharge support. The P30 Pro will boast Sunrise Red, Twilight and Aurora gradients while the regular P30 is said to come in Twilight, White and Blue paint jobs.

