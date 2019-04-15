comscore
Huawei P30 Pro available in India starting today via Amazon: Price, offers, specifications

The Huawei P30 Pro smartphone comes with a price label of Rs 71,990 in the country.

  Published: April 15, 2019 8:39 AM IST
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro lead

Image credit: Evan Blass Twitter

Last week, Huawei launched its latest quad-camera flagship smartphone in India. Now, the device is available for purchase in the country. Those interested in buying the device can head to Amazon India website. Additionally, the company has already confirmed that offline sales for the smartphone will start later this week. It will be available via 120 Croma stores starting April 19. Customers can also pre-order the handset in advance. Huawei is offering the smartphone in two color options, which includes Aurora and Breathing Crystal.

Huawei P30 Pro price and offers

The Huawei P30 Pro smartphone comes with a price label of Rs 71,990 in the country. It is available in a single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Furthermore, early bird customers will get to buy the company’s Watch GT device by paying an extra Rs 2,000. The original cost of the watch is Rs 15,990.

Huawei P30 Pro camera review: Redefining smartphone photography

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro camera review: Redefining smartphone photography

This further means that the total amount you will have to pay is Rs 73,990 if you are interested in purchasing the watch too. There is also a no-cost EMI option available. One can also get up to five percent of cashback. Additionally, Reliance Jio is also offering customers up to Rs 2,200 cashback and double data for 5 recharges.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications and features

The flagship Huawei P30 smartphone is powered by a 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core chipset under the hood. The chipset is accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Huawei has also given an option to expand the storage by up to 256GB. The handset ships with EMIUI 9.1 based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a tall 6.47-inch OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. On the photography front, the Huawei P30 Pro packs a quad-camera setup, which consists of a 40-megapixel primary SuperSpectrum sensor with a wide-angle f1.6 lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto, and a Huawei ToF sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for shooting selfies.

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

Also Read

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

The handset is offered in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C (v3.1), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, and Dual-B and GPS. Additionally, the Huawei P30 Pro also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose. It is backed by a large 4,200mAh battery. It is also IP68-rated.

  Published Date: April 15, 2019 8:39 AM IST

