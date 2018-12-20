comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei P30 Pro case renders reveal vertically stacked quad camera setup
News

Huawei P30 Pro case renders reveal vertically stacked quad camera setup

News

The P30 Pro is expected to launch sometime early next year, and will be Huawei's first quad camera smartphone.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 5:23 PM IST
Huawei P30 Pro case renders leak

Source; MobileFun

Huawei was the first to introduce a smartphone with triple camera setup when it launched the P20 Pro early this year. However, the company will not be able to stake claim for being the first to launch a smartphone with quad camera setup. Huawei P30 Pro, which will be the successor to P20 Pro, is expected to come with four cameras.

The information comes courtesy of a case render, which reveals that the device will get an extra camera. The case renders, which first appeared at MobileFun, reveal that Olixar is ready with bumpers, regular silicon cases and special protective cases for the smartphone, expected to launch at Mobile World Congress next year. The retailer has also started accepting pre-orders for these cases.

The case render shows that there is a huge cutout in the upper left corner of the back where there are now four cameras as opposed to three on the P20 Pro. All the four sensors are placed vertically and not in a matrix fashion that we saw on the Mate 20 Pro. The dual LED flash seems to be placed on the side of the cameras and there is also no sign of a fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Nova 4 with punch-hole front camera, 48-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications

Also Read

Huawei Nova 4 with punch-hole front camera, 48-megapixel rear camera launched: Price, specifications

The design now shows an extremely tall vertically stacked quad camera setup, which seems to be similar to the way Samsung stacked cameras on its Galaxy A9. Olixar’s case listings also reveal that the flash will go right beside the camera setup and since there is no fingerprint sensor cutout on the back, it is easy to assume that the P30 Pro will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to that on the Mate 20 Pro.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

One more thing given away by this case render is the waterdrop-style notch at the front of the display. And reports indicate that these designs are based on the front screen of the Oppo R17 and there is a possibility that P30 Pro will come with an in-screen camera similar to Huawei Nova 4. We will know more about Huawei P30 Pro and its features in the coming weeks as more renders and leaks appear on the internet.

You Might be Interested

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

64999

Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

5

69990

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 5:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M, Mega 5C launched in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Conditioner launched in China, priced around Rs 26,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView get Bluetooth certification

Most Popular

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

News

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked
Huawei P30 Pro case renders reveal vertically stacked quad camera setup

News

Huawei P30 Pro case renders reveal vertically stacked quad camera setup
Here comes the Honor Magic 2 with stellar bezel-less design and futuristic technology

Here comes the Honor Magic 2 with stellar bezel-less design and futuristic technology
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT gets record score on AnTuTu
Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch

News

Honor V20 teaser images reveal key specifications ahead of December 26 launch

हिंदी समाचार

101 रुपये में घर ले आएं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन

फीचर फोन का शिपमेंट लगातार चौथे क्वॉर्टर में बढ़ा, iTel और HMD Global टॉप ब्रांड

Honor V20 की कीमत, Maserati Edition लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

शाओमी Mijia Smart Air Conditioner हुआ लॉन्च, 27 दिसंबर को होगी सेल

Coolpad ने बेहद कम कीमत में उतारे 3 स्मार्टफोन , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex
News
Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex
Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

News

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked
Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

News

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report
LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India

News

LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users