Huawei P30 Pro case renders reveal vertically stacked quad camera setup

Huawei was the first to introduce a smartphone with triple camera setup when it launched the P20 Pro early this year. However, the company will not be able to stake claim for being the first to launch a smartphone with quad camera setup. Huawei P30 Pro, which will be the successor to P20 Pro, is expected to come with four cameras.

The information comes courtesy of a case render, which reveals that the device will get an extra camera. The case renders, which first appeared at MobileFun, reveal that Olixar is ready with bumpers, regular silicon cases and special protective cases for the smartphone, expected to launch at Mobile World Congress next year. The retailer has also started accepting pre-orders for these cases.

The case render shows that there is a huge cutout in the upper left corner of the back where there are now four cameras as opposed to three on the P20 Pro. All the four sensors are placed vertically and not in a matrix fashion that we saw on the Mate 20 Pro. The dual LED flash seems to be placed on the side of the cameras and there is also no sign of a fingerprint sensor.

The design now shows an extremely tall vertically stacked quad camera setup, which seems to be similar to the way Samsung stacked cameras on its Galaxy A9. Olixar’s case listings also reveal that the flash will go right beside the camera setup and since there is no fingerprint sensor cutout on the back, it is easy to assume that the P30 Pro will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to that on the Mate 20 Pro.

One more thing given away by this case render is the waterdrop-style notch at the front of the display. And reports indicate that these designs are based on the front screen of the Oppo R17 and there is a possibility that P30 Pro will come with an in-screen camera similar to Huawei Nova 4. We will know more about Huawei P30 Pro and its features in the coming weeks as more renders and leaks appear on the internet.