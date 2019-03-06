Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to launch with 10x optical 'superzoom' camera

Huawei’s next-generation P30 series is all set for unveiling later this month at a launch event in Paris. The Chinese electronics and telecommunications major recently teased an animated teaser online for its upcoming P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, hinting at possible inclusion of 10x optical zoom. Now, it appears that the 10x optical is certainly coming on Huawei P30 Pro.

According to a report by Android Central on Tuesday, Huawei’s VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong, has confirmed the biggest new feature for Huawei P30 Pro. The smartphone will come with periscope-style “superzoom” camera that other leaks have promised will enable up to 10x zoom. Previously, several reports suggested that upcoming P30 Pro will boast 10x optical zoom, while the P30 will have to make do with 5x optical zoom.

Based on leaks and reports, we already have a fair idea on what to expect from the upcoming Huawei P30 series. The highlight of the P30 Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a vertical position. The setup is rumored to include a f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra wide-angle lens. The fourth camera is likely to be a ToF sensor, which will be placed just below the LED flash module.

Other rumored specifications include an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution at 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage options. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box. Huawei is hosting an event on March 26 in Paris where it is expected to launch the P30 and P30 Pro camera centric smartphones for the world.